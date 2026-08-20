Robin Williams Classics "Dead Poets Society" and "Mrs. Doubtfire" Getting 4K Digital and Blu-ray Releases
Experience two beloved films like never before with these new releases!
Two beloved Robin Williams films will soon make their debut on 4K Digital and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.
What's Happening:
- Dead Poets Society and Mrs. Doubtfire, two of Robin Williams’ most iconic films, will make their debut on 4K Digital and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on September 29.
- Fans can rediscover both of these beloved films three decades later with breathtaking picture and sound quality, showcasing the remarkable range that made Williams one of the most legendary actors of his generation.
- In 1989’s Dead Poets Society, directed by Peter Weir, Williams assumed the role of James Keating, an unconventional English professor who uses poetry to inspire his students to “Carpe Diem!” The iconic performance earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Upon its release, critics and audiences revered the movie as compelling and inspirational.
- Four years later, Williams transformed into the unforgettable Mrs. Euphegenia Doubtfire in Mrs. Doubtfire, earning the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. The film, directed by Chris Columbus, became an instant classic, blending comedy with emotional depth, and delivered a timeless story that continues to entertain and resonate with the whole family.
- The releases will include 4K resolution, High Dynamic Range (HDR), wider color spectrum and immersive audio, offering the ultimate home-viewing experience.
- Both movies will be available in 4K for the first time on digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango.
- The 4K Ultra HD releases will feature new key art for both titles, and Mrs. Doubtfire fans will delight in collectible 4K UHD physical packaging that showcases dual art of Robin Williams as Mrs. Doubtfire on the outer sleeve, with a playful reveal of his character Daniel Hillard underneath.
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