20th Century Studios Unveils New Trailer and Poster for "Whalefall"
Hold your breath this fall...
A new trailer and poster have debuted for 20th Century Studios' upcoming release Whalefall.
What's Happening:
- 20th Century Studios, alongside Imagine Entertainment, have released a new trailer for the upcoming movie Whalefall, which will be released into theaters on Friday, October 16.
- Following the death of his father (Josh Brolin), Jay Gardiner (Austin Abrams) goes diving off the Central Coast of California in search of his remains, but is swallowed by a massive sperm whale. While trapped inside its belly with only one hour of oxygen left, Jay comes to realize that the hard-earned lessons his father imparted may be the key to his escape.
- The film stars:
- Austin Abrams (Paper Towns)
- Josh Brolin (No Country for Old Men)
- Elizabeth Shue (Adventures in Babysitting)
- Emily Rudd (One Piece)
- Jane Levy (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)
- It is directed by Brian Duffield (No One Will Save You), who also cowrote the film with author Daniel Kraus (Ball of Wax), who penned the original novel in 2023.
What They're Saying:
- Brian Duffield, director/co-writer/producer: “To bring Daniel Kraus’ book to life, our cast and crew spent a summer inside a whale inside a sound stage in Studio City, California. I can’t wait for audiences to see the performances and hard work everyone put in to tell this thrilling and emotional story in a dark, cozy theater this October.”
More Disney Movie News:
- The cast of the recently announced Hidden Heroes: A Descendants Story is continuing to grow, with the addition of the likes of Darren Criss, Sherry Cola, and more.
- A new trailer and poster for the upcoming documentary, Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger, have been revealed as tickets for a limited theatrical presentation of the new film go on sale.
- During D23, Walt Disney Animation Studios revealed a new project that is coming from the studio, Clay.
- The all-star cast of the upcoming X-Men revival from Marvel Studios was revealed in spectacular fashion at D23.