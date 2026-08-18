Casting of Adult Sidekicks Revealed for "Hidden Heroes: A Descendants Story"

The cast of the latest Descendants movie is shaping up!

The cast of the recently announced Hidden Heroes: A Descendants Story is continuing to grow, with the addition of the likes of Darren Criss, Sherry Cola, and more.

What's Happening:

  • Announced just last week, Disney Channel is expanding its Descendants franchise, with the new spinoff film, Hidden Heroes: A Descendants Story, which will feature the children of some famous Disney sidekicks.
  • Joining the cast this week are:
    • Darren Criss as Jiminy Cricket from Pinocchio
    • Sherry Cola as Yzma from The Emperor’s New Groove
    • James Monroe Iglehart as Genie from Aladdin
    • Hugo Ateo as Kronk from The Emperor's New Groove
    • Sean Yves Lessard as Lumiere from Beauty and the Beast
    • Dan Bakkedahl as Yen Sid from The Sorcerer’s Apprentice in Fantasia
  • Notably, Iglehart will be reprising the role of the Genie from Aladdin, a role he famously portrayed for years on Broadway.

  • They join the previously annoucned cast, which include:
    • Dior Goodjohn as Jennie, the daughter of Genie
    • Momona Tamada as Zara, the daughter of Yzma
    • Jacob Rodriguez as Kronk Jr., the son of Kronk
    • Eva Fossaceca Smedley as Meri, the daughter of Merryweather
    • Harry Jones as Lou, the son of Lumiere
    • Rhys DawkinsConnor Wong and Kyra Wong as The Potts Siblings
  • Hidden in the center of each fairy tale is a portal to a secret training facility where the descendants of legendary sidekicks are challenged to join the elite ranks of partners to heroes. When a villainous duo comes to Sidekick Academy, a group of fresh recruits must band together — without heroes, without parents — using only their new skills to save the fairytale realm before it’s too late.
  • Like all of the movies in the franchise, Hidden Heroes will be a "music-and-dance-fueled" film.
  • Jude Weng will direct, while the script was written by Tamara Chestna, Eydie Faye and Emma Fletcher.
  • The recently renamed Disney Kids & Family division is producing. 

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