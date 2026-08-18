Casting of Adult Sidekicks Revealed for "Hidden Heroes: A Descendants Story"
The cast of the latest Descendants movie is shaping up!
The cast of the recently announced Hidden Heroes: A Descendants Story is continuing to grow, with the addition of the likes of Darren Criss, Sherry Cola, and more.
What's Happening:
- Announced just last week, Disney Channel is expanding its Descendants franchise, with the new spinoff film, Hidden Heroes: A Descendants Story, which will feature the children of some famous Disney sidekicks.
- Joining the cast this week are:
- Darren Criss as Jiminy Cricket from Pinocchio
- Sherry Cola as Yzma from The Emperor’s New Groove
- James Monroe Iglehart as Genie from Aladdin
- Hugo Ateo as Kronk from The Emperor's New Groove
- Sean Yves Lessard as Lumiere from Beauty and the Beast
- Dan Bakkedahl as Yen Sid from The Sorcerer’s Apprentice in Fantasia
- Notably, Iglehart will be reprising the role of the Genie from Aladdin, a role he famously portrayed for years on Broadway.
- They join the previously annoucned cast, which include:
- Dior Goodjohn as Jennie, the daughter of Genie
- Momona Tamada as Zara, the daughter of Yzma
- Jacob Rodriguez as Kronk Jr., the son of Kronk
- Eva Fossaceca Smedley as Meri, the daughter of Merryweather
- Harry Jones as Lou, the son of Lumiere
- Rhys Dawkins, Connor Wong and Kyra Wong as The Potts Siblings
- Hidden in the center of each fairy tale is a portal to a secret training facility where the descendants of legendary sidekicks are challenged to join the elite ranks of partners to heroes. When a villainous duo comes to Sidekick Academy, a group of fresh recruits must band together — without heroes, without parents — using only their new skills to save the fairytale realm before it’s too late.
- Like all of the movies in the franchise, Hidden Heroes will be a "music-and-dance-fueled" film.
- Jude Weng will direct, while the script was written by Tamara Chestna, Eydie Faye and Emma Fletcher.
- The recently renamed Disney Kids & Family division is producing.
More Disney Movie News:
- A new trailer and poster for the upcoming documentary, Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger, have been revealed as tickets for a limited theatrical presentation of the new film go on sale.
- During D23, Walt Disney Animation Studios revealed a new project that is coming from the studio, Clay.
- The all-star cast of the upcoming X-Men revival from Marvel Studios was revealed in spectacular fashion at D23.
- D23 also provided us with a first look and release date for the live-action Tangled.
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