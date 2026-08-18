Casting of Adult Sidekicks Revealed for "Hidden Heroes: A Descendants Story"

The cast of the latest Descendants movie is shaping up!

The cast of the recently announced Hidden Heroes: A Descendants Story is continuing to grow, with the addition of the likes of Darren Criss, Sherry Cola, and more.

What's Happening:

Announced just last week, Disney Channel is expanding its Descendants franchise, with the new spinoff film, Hidden Heroes: A Descendants Story, which will feature the children of some famous Disney sidekicks.

Joining the cast this week are: Darren Criss as Jiminy Cricket from Pinocchio Sherry Cola as Yzma from The Emperor’s New Groove James Monroe Iglehart as Genie from Aladdin Hugo Ateo as Kronk from The Emperor's New Groove Sean Yves Lessard as Lumiere from Beauty and the Beast Dan Bakkedahl as Yen Sid from The Sorcerer’s Apprentice in Fantasia

Notably, Iglehart will be reprising the role of the Genie from Aladdin, a role he famously portrayed for years on Broadway.

They join the previously annoucned cast, which include: Dior Goodjohn as Jennie, the daughter of Genie Momona Tamada as Zara, the daughter of Yzma Jacob Rodriguez as Kronk Jr., the son of Kronk Eva Fossaceca Smedley as Meri, the daughter of Merryweather Harry Jones as Lou, the son of Lumiere Rhys Dawkins , Connor Wong and Kyra Wong as The Potts Siblings

Hidden in the center of each fairy tale is a portal to a secret training facility where the descendants of legendary sidekicks are challenged to join the elite ranks of partners to heroes. When a villainous duo comes to Sidekick Academy, a group of fresh recruits must band together — without heroes, without parents — using only their new skills to save the fairytale realm before it’s too late.

Like all of the movies in the franchise, Hidden Heroes will be a "music-and-dance-fueled" film.

Jude Weng will direct, while the script was written by Tamara Chestna, Eydie Faye and Emma Fletcher.

The recently renamed Disney Kids & Family division is producing.

More Disney Movie News: