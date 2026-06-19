TV Review: "The Doomies" Marks A Return to Long-Form Storytelling in Animated Series, but Will Leave Viewers Wanting More

In the shadow of the departure of Gravity Falls and The Owl House and other long-form supernatural storytelling comedy series on Disney Channel, we’ve been left with just comedies and shows with a jump-in-whenever mindset. Shows like Big City Greens, Kiff, StuGo, and others. They’re all great, don’t get me wrong (and yes, Big City Greens does have some longer arc moments), but they’re not that lengthier story that audiences have seemingly been clamoring for.



While we did get the longer-form storytelling in the form of Dragon Striker earlier this month, that has more of a fantasy and action bend than a supernatural one, so it doesn’t quite scratch the itch that has been left behind for several years now.

Fortunately, The Doomies is on the way, set to debut with 22 half-hour episodes on Disney+ on June 26 that will hopefully satisfy those who have a need for fun, humorous, long-form storytelling with a spooky, mystery-filled, flair.

From the outset, we meet Bobby and Romy (pronounced with more of a “raw” than a “row”) as the former gets cursed as they inadvertently open a portal to evil trying to make a video for their social channels. What follows is a story of the duo (and the friends they make along the way) trying to figure out what they have unleashed upon their seaside town and themselves.

Why they continue to make videos when they keep getting downvoted, we’ll never know. The leads are our strongest characters, with opposite arms of a standard 2-person friendship represented to find relatability amongst a target audience of youth. One (Bobby) is careful, albeit neurotic and hopeful for something that might not ever happen. While the other (Romy) is overzealous with a get-it-done now mindset to make sure everything they do is successful. I found Romy to be a bit too much at times, but that's because as I kid I might have been more of a Bobby. The inverse is likely true.

The series follows the formulaic monster-of-the-week format, though all the episodes are dropping at once. As such, a binge might get a bit redundant and start to run together, but in moderation, the story can unfold in the way it was clearly meant to be told - introducing us to new characters (both good and bad, or bad? or good?) along the way that will help Bobby and Romy figure out what is going on.



The animation is simple and charming, with the action sequences really being the showcase of personality for the series in the medium. The end credits in particular are a standout and while I like the animation throughout the series - I do wish this kind of style would take over in more ways throughout the remainder of the series.

What is missing though is a level of a world building that does not come close to that of The Doomies predecessors I’ve mentioned. Most of the action (based on the episodes already seen) is in the town of Ouimper and its outskirts. We might learn of some families and businesses, but it feels like we just got off a ship and are given information that is a 101 course and just what we need. The world feels unfinished with a surface-level story as opposed to an entire world with backstories and lore for each character, building, prop, or raison d’être for whatever creatures are encountered. And if that use of French threw you off guard, then this series, complete with numerous French influences (lookin at all the mentions of Crepes, among other things), will turn your world upside down.



The Doomies does fill that gaping hole of Disney TV shows with longer, multi-episode stories that is, quite frankly, debuting on the wrong platform. While fans will get the answers they want in one or two sittings thanks to Disney+, others might not make it that far thanks to a formulaic nature that works best on linear television (Disney Channel) instead of an 11-hour binge. That said, the show will keep fans guessing, wondering what happens next and wanting to move on, providing a fun, funny, and entertain journey along the way. Even if suffering from a sometimes rigid A+B-D=C formula. I give The Doomies 3.75 streaming video likes out of 5.

The Doomies arrives on Disney+ on June 26.

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