Review: "The Magic Behind Island Tower" Showcases the Art and Inspiration Behind the New Polynesian Tower

This new documentary explores the design, history, and storytelling that shaped the new Island Tower at Walt Disney World’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows.

Disney+ is taking viewers on an inside look into the creation of the Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, the latest hotel expansion to open at Walt Disney World. Now streaming, The Magic Behind Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows gives fans an exclusive look at the resort, exploring the artists and Imagineers who designed and created it.

Special highlight is given to the history of the Polynesian Village Resort, which dates back to the opening of the resort in 1971. In fact, prior to opening, original plans for the resort called for a tower-like structure, which is showcased in the documentary. Imagineers used that, and Disney's long-standing history with Polynesian culture – dating back to the opening of Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room in 1963 – to create the new tower. Think of it as a modernized version of that original design. Island Tower builds off of what can already be found at the Polynesian, and expanding it to real-life inspiration from Polynesian Wayfarers – plus a few hidden Disney (specifically Moana) details here and there.

The documentary is edited in a peaceful, serene way, working perfectly for the subject matter. It goes on to highlight the South Pacific-inspired design of the resort, including tropical landscaping, lush gardens, and immersive storytelling elements. Specifically, we are introduced to three artists who helped create some of the intricate artwork featured in the lobby, restaurant, and even the building itself. Each artist explains their history with Disney and their work, giving a unique insight into their creative process. One of the featured artists, Maria Apelo Cruz, shares her admiration of Disney Legend Mary Blair, and explains how her design aesthetic worked its way into this project.

All this work is done for one reason: to create lasting memories for guests, which the documentary draws to a close on. Guests are shown enjoying the food, vibes and rooms of the new tower. A cast member at the resort is also featured, showing off his love for his job and the new tower. While by no means essential viewing for a Disney fan, this documentary does a great job at peeking behind the curtain on a project that you wouldn't think would need its own documentary. No matter what you may think of the Island Tower, it's clear that a lot of hard work and passion went into the project.

The Magic Behind Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows is now streaming on Disney+.