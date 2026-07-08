"The Owl House" Creator Shares Preview of Upcoming Graphic Novel Based on Hit Series
"The Long Lived King" is due out later this year.
Creator of The Owl House, Dana Terrace, has shared a small preview of what awaits in the new graphic novel coming later this year based on the hit Disney Channel series.
What's Happening:
- The creator of the hit Disney Channel animated series, The Owl House, Dana Terrace, has taken to social media to show off a preview of the upcoming graphic novel based on the hit series.
- She shows us a number of panels from The Long Lived King, including one featuring a moment between The Collector and King, captioning the photo set "A conversation I always dreamed of King having," before thanking her collaborators on the project - series writer Mikki Crisostomo, and illustrator Daun Han, who previously worked as a storyboard artist on the show.
- The new graphic novel, The Long Lived King, is set after the events of the series finale, with the promise that Luz, Eda, and the gang will return.
- The story centers around King, who has never fully considered what it means to be a (spoiler alert) Titan until now. Burdened by the knowledge that he will outlive his beloved Owl House family, he’s still determined to enjoy every moment he can with them. Even if that means using one of the Collector’s devices to wipe away his sad memories.
- But when King accidentally erases Luz’s memories, he must enlist the Collector and Eda to help him recover Luz’s memories and confront their deepest fears along the way.
- The new graphic novel promises to be packed with humor, actions, and stunning black and white illustrations in a fresh, Manga-inspired style.
- Throughout the panels previewed, we see a number of favorites aside from the Collector and King, including Hunter and Willow working alongside the Bat Queen and a number of Palismen. We also see Darius and some kind of Abomination work happening, along with Eda the Owl Lady being surprised by something.
- Recently, we also saw new cover art debut for the title, along with the emphasis that this original Owl House graphic novel is intended for older readers.
- Terrace also revealed autographed copies are also available for pre-order at Books-A-Million. The Long Lived King is also available for preorder now at locations like Amazon and Barnes & Noble, unsigned. The graphic novel is expected to arrive on shelves on September 29, 2026.
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