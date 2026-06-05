New Cover Art Revealed for Upcoming "The Owl House" Graphic Novel
It seems likely the previous version shown was a placeholder or variant.
It appears that the cover of the upcoming graphic novel revisiting The Owl House has been changed, or at least given a more simplified variant cover.
What's Happening:
- Disney Books has updated their official page for the upcoming graphic novel that is set to bring fans back to The Boiling Isles and the world of Disney Channel's The Owl House.
- Written by the series creator Dana Terrace and series writer Mikki Crisostomo, the graphic novel (illustrated by Daun Han, who previously worked as a storyboard artist on the show) now features new cover art on the official Disney Books website.
- We already know that the story will be centered around King, who is seen walking from above with a wounded companion (Likely Eda) in the snow.
- This is a more simplistic, but still beautiful, version of the cover for the new graphic novel - which previously featured many more characters we know from the series.
- Addtionally, below the title, we have the new addition of "An Original Owl House Graphic Novel Intended for Older Readers" replacing the prior "An Original Graphic Novel" on the previous cover.
- The author of this post laughs at this change in particular, as one of the key reasons often cited that The Owl House was cancelled on Disney Channel and wrapped up with haste was because the series drew a more mature audience outside of the target demo.
- The new graphic novel is set after the events of the series finale, with the promise that Luz, Eda, and the gang will return.
- The story centers around King, who has never fully considered what it means to be a (spoiler alert) Titan until now. Burdened by the knowledge that he will outlive his beloved Owl House family, he’s still determined to enjoy every moment he can with them. Even if that means using one of the Collector’s devices to wipe away his sad memories.
- But when King accidentally erases Luz’s memories, he must enlist the Collector and Eda to help him recover Luz’s memories and confront their deepest fears along the way.
- The new graphic novel promises to be packed with humor, actions, and stunning black and white illustrations in a fresh, Manga-inspired style.
- The original cover, shared by creator of The Owl House, Dana Terrace, prompted a response on social media - with many fans pointing out more than just King’s story based on the cover art, pointing out Amity’s possible wedding(!) dress, as well as all the favorites like Hunter and Willow.
- The original art that was shared for the cover can be seen below. It stands to reason that this was a work in progress cover, and not the final at the time - or could be a variant in the long run of things.
- The graphic novel is expected to arrive on September 29, 2026, and can be preordered now at locations like Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
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