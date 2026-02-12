The Portal Is Open: Revisit the World of "The Owl House" with New Graphic Novel from Series Creatives Later This Year

The story will feature the King of Demons himself and all our other favorites from the animated series.

After over three years, fans will soon be able to revisit The Boiling Isles in a brand new way with a new original story in the world of the favorite Disney Channel animated series, The Owl House.

What’s Happening:

The creator of the hit Disney Channel animated series, The Owl House, Dana Terrace, has taken to social media to share that fans will soon be able to head back to The Boiling Isles.

In a post on Instagram, Terrace has shared that she and Mikki Crisostomo (a writer from the original series) have created a brand new graphic novel, The Owl House: The Long-Lived King.

The project has also been illustrated by Daun Han, who previously worked as a storyboard artist on the show at Disney TV Animation.

The new graphic novel is set after the events of the season finale, with the promise that Luz, Eda, and the gang will return.

The story centers around King, who has never fully considered what it means to be a (spoiler alert) Titan until now. Burdened by the knowledge that he will outlive his beloved Owl House family, he’s still determined to enjoy every moment he can with them. Even if that means using one of the Collector’s devices to wipe away his sad memories.

But when King accidentally erases Luz’s memories, he must enlist the Collector and Eda to help him recover Luz’s memories and confront their deepest fears along the way.

The new graphic novel promises to be packed with humor, actions, and stunning black and white illustrations in a fresh, Manga-inspired style.

Some fans are already taking to the comments on Terrace’s announcement, pointing out more than just King’s story based on the cover art, pointing out Amity’s possible wedding(!) dress, as well as all the favorites like Hunter and Willow. More often than not, just sharing their excitement for the return of this favorite story and world.

The graphic novel is expected to arrive on September 29, 2026, and can be preordered now at locations like Amazon and Barnes & Noble.





The Original Series:

The Owl House was a hit Disney Channel series that wrapped up in April of 2023 with the last of three 44-minute specials that made up the third and final season of the show, wrapping up the story that had amassed a large number of fans.

The series as a whole followed Luz, a self-assured teenage girl who stumbles upon a portal to a magical realm called The Boiling Isles, where she befriends a rebellious (and usually wanted) witch named Eda, as well as her sidekick King, a tiny warrior named as such since he considered himself the king of Demons. It was later in the series that we learned more about his Titan origins.

Despite not having any magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda’s apprentice at The Owl House, and ultimately finds a family in this most unlikely of settings.

In 2021, the series won a prestigious Peabody Award in the Children and Youth category for “building a wildly inventive other world that makes room for everyone.”

The final episode of the series ends with an epilogue that sees Luz and her friends and peers from Hexside school around college-aged, living various lives together in The Boiling Isles, years after defeating the evil Emperor Belos.

The series is currently available in full on Disney+, with episodes airing sporadically on Disney Channel and Disney XD.