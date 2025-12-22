Ho-Ho-Homer and Family Invite Subscribers to New "Simpsons" Themed Yule Log on Disney+

Your holiday fireplace might get a bit more animated this year.
Ho-Ho-Homer Simpson and the family are ready to invite you into their home for a specially themed holiday Yule Log, now streaming on Disney+.

What’s Happening: 

  • Disney+ has debuted a new offering today, bringing the iconic home of The Simpsons to yours with a festive new yule log. 
  • The new video features a single shot of an animated fire crackling in the same 2D style as the landmark television series.
  • At a certain point, Marge walks by and hangs up stockings on the mantle above the crackling fireplace. Toward the end of the hour-long runtime, the stockings do fall again, helping keep the loop intact for those who want to leave the Yule log on continuously. 
  • The new Simpsons-themed Yule Log joins a number of similar offerings, including ones from the Disney Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Yule Log, a Very Jonas Christmas Movie Yule Log, Arendelle Castle Yule Log (along with a similar cut paper version), the SEC network Yule log, and for some reason - the How to Train Your Dragon: Snoggletog Log. 
  • This new content, themed around The Simpsons, joins the already huge presence of the iconic animated series on the Disney+ platform. 
  • This year also marked the debut of a 24/7 stream featuring the over 700 episodes across 35 seasons in chronological order - building over 300 continuous hours with The Simpsons. Outside of the 24/7 stream, each episode of the series is also available on the platform. 
  • In addition to 35 seasons of the series, Disney+ is also home to The Simpsons Movie, exclusive full-length episodes, and more than 10 shorts featuring the Simpsons family. Bundle subscribers can also stream the current season via Hulu on Disney+.

