TV Recap: A Fake Ransom Note Reveals More Marital Secrets Between Elisa and Fred in Episode 2 of "The Stolen Girl"

Last week on The Stolen Girl, audiences were introduced to Elisa Blix, who’s daughter was kidnapped on a playdate. Now, as the search for Lucia begins, her life starts to unravel. With several possible motives, it’s time to take a spoiler-filled look at episode 2 of Freeform’s newest drama series.

Cutting back to the playdate, we see Lucia and Josie playing around the luxurious vacation rental, formally assumed to be Rebecca and Josie’s home. The pair, decked in their fairy costumes, are running around the house, playing hide and seek before breaking into Rebecca’s closet for a game of dress up. After trying on Rebecca’s gowns and heels, Lucia decides it's time to try on Josie’s Dad’s clothes. Contrary to what Rebecca revealed in the first episode about her husband being a banker, Josie tells Lucia that her Dad is dead and that she’s not supposed to talk about it. Rebecca finds the girls, kindly encouraging the fun before them into the kitchen for some hot chocolate. Josie quickly realizes she had forgotten her fairy wand in the other room, but Rebecca asks Lucia to stay with her. She brings up Fred’s law career, while Lucia takes a sip of the hot chocolate. Lucia shares that his career scares Elisa, highlighting her Mother’s obsession with locking their doors. Lucia, visibly sleepy, is escorted to the couch where she quickly falls asleep. Clearly, there was something in the hot chocolate. Rebecca sends a text message, and a man arrives at the house, carrying Lucia to his trunk, and zipping her up inside a suitcase before cutting to the title screen.

Jumping five days from the kidnapping, Georgie is seen eating toast in the kitchen. A letter labeled “The Blix Family" falls through their mail slot. Georgie goes to investigate the letter before heading upstairs to find Elisa. Asleep in Lucia’s bed, Georgie hops in to greet her, dropping the letter on the ground. A car is heard outside, Elisa peaks through the window to see Fred’s mother, arriving unwelcome once again. She tells Georgie to meet her downstairs as the letter remains forgotten on the floor of Lucia’s room. She quickly leaves the house for a drive, even with Fred interrogating her as she exited the house.

While on the drive, Elisa plays back memories hoping to recall any helpful information about Lucia’s disappearance. Standing by a lake, she remembers the photo she took of the girls playing in their fairy costumes. Last week, Rebecca had been strange about her taking the photo, but, now, this is the only piece of evidence to help locate Lucia and identify Josie. She posts it to social media in hopes others will be able to help.

We cut to Selma, who has been assigned a story about an out of control pet pig. Interviewing the strange man, she looks uninterested. When she receives a notification on her phone about Elisa’s post, she calls her boss pushing to allow her to interview Elisa Blix. After investigating her online, Selma believes Elisa had changed her identity at some point and has to be hiding something. According to her, no records of Elisa Blix exist back than 8 years. He agrees if she can get Elisa to talk, she can work on the story.

Back at the Blix’s house, Fred and Elisa are meeting with the investigator once again. Hoping there’s some kind of lead, Fred becomes irate when the investigator shares they have very little to go on. After Fred calms down, she scolds Elisa for sharing the photo on social media, as the posts reach has flooded their tip line. She defends herself, but it doesn’t get her very far.

Cutting to Elisa sewing, she suddenly realizes Georgie had wandered off. Beginning to panic, she runs around the house before finding him in his room. She asks him to come back downstairs. As Georgie jumps off the bed he lands on the envelope, alerting Elisa. She opens it to find a ransom note, calling Fred into the room, she reveals they want money for Lucia.

We now cut to a prison, meeting Marcus Turner. He purchases a newspaper, cutting out all of the information about Lucia and stuffing it in his pillow.

Back with the investigator at the police station, Elisa and Fred rake over the possibility of paying the ransom. Demanded within 48 hours, the pair are desperate to get Lucia back safely. However, it will take several days to authenticate and test the note. Investigators believe it could be fake, and also think they need proof of life before they commit to the ransom. They leave, not knowing what the next right step is.

Cutting to Selma in her car, she gets a call tipping her off about the ransom note. She arrives home and we meet her girlfriend, who she mulls over the details with. Selma tries to make sense of the hand delivered ransom note, the late delivery of the note, and why so many of the details surrounding Lucia’s disappearance don’t add up.

Back at the house, Elisa panics as more mail is dropped in the mail slot. Nothing more than a few takeout menus, she breathes a sigh of relief before she realizes Fred is heading into the office. According to him, his client is being interrogated by the police so he has to be there, but Elisa begs him to stay. Suspicious of him, she questions him about the money, which he meanders around. Elisa thinks Fred knows something she doesn’t, he half heartedly assures her he doesn’t. Begging him to stay, Fred still slips out the door, leaving Elisa.

Leaving Georgie with a babysitter, Elisa gets into the car, mulling over memories of Lucia and Josie trying to find something useful. She snaps out of her haze when Selma knocks on her window. Elisa is quick to tell her to leave, but Selma claims she wants to talk to her about her social media campaign. Elisa is quick to brush her off, but when Selma brings up the ransom note, Elisa locks in, angry that she has that information. She demands she not write about it, but Selma tries to offer her resources for a private investigator. Overwhelmed, Elisa drives off.

She goes to the bank to pull out a loan for the 100,000 pound ransom. Offering to put the loan against the house, the banker informs Elisa that Fred will also need to agree as the house is in both of their names. The banker also shares with Elisa that a loan was already taken out on the house for twice that much. Elisa’s signature is on the paperwork, yet she knows nothing about the loan.

She heads home, calling Fred demanding information on the loan and the forged signature.

We cut to Selma at an arcade, she pays off a private investigator for a photo from the Blix house security camera. Previously, Fred and Elisa were unable to identify the person, as they were covered in clothing.

Fred, at his office with his client, is visibly scared and overwhelmed at the possibility his work could have caused Lucia’s disappearance. As he leaves the office, he is following his client. As he pulls out of the parking lot, he jumps in his car to follow them.

Selma is reverse image searching the hat, hoping to find a match to the orange hat the person is wearing in the photo. She calls her boss.

Fred has now been missing for several hours, and Elisa has called the police investigator to report his disappearance. She sends a team out to look for him.

We cut back to Selma, who is looking at cryptic social media messages telling her to investigate Elisa and Fred. She then opens another message, claiming that she saw Lucia and two other kids in a car on the M5. More messages flood her inbox demanding she look into the parents. One message from someone named Rachel catches her eye. She checks out their profile, scrolling down to find the exact hat seen in the security picture from when the ransom note was dropped off at the Blix’s. She calls her boss Caleb, sharing that she found who left the note. He instructs her to get to Elisa first to get in for the story.

We are now back to Fred who is still tailing the driver.

Selma arrives at Elisa’s house, sharing Rachel’s picture. Rachel Lemont, who is a serial hoaxer, is currently being hunted down by the police. The interaction opens Elisa up to Selma, who is clearly exhausted and alone. Selma shares that she’s been looking into their lives to try and find someone who would be targeting them. When she confronts Elisa about her past, she shuts the door in Selma’s face.

The police catch Rachel quickly, but Fred is still following the car. Arriving at his client’s house, he gets out to confront him about what he may know about Lucia’s disappearance. The client claims he knows nothing, prompting Fred to physically attack him. The client gets him off, claiming he knows nothing, leaving both of them bleeding.

With the investigator finally finding Fred’s car, albeit locked with the keys inside, she receives a call. CCTV footage from a gas station in France may have revealed the whereabouts of Lucia. The clip shows Lucia running from the car, with a man grabbing her and locking her back inside. Fred is seen wandering the streets, cutting back to Marcus Turner, who is writing a letter to Elisa. Elisa is tucking Georgie into bed.

Before the episode ends, we see Lucia arrive at a Mediterranean style house, first seen in the final scene of episode 1. We meet the woman who watches the interview clip over and over again. She welcomes Lucia “home," apologizing for the horrific journey. It’s “Rebecca."

Is this also Sarah, the woman Fred had an affair with? Where has Lucia been taken? Why did Fred refinance the house? We will have to tune in next week to find out. The Stolen Girl is streaming now on Disney+.

