"The View" Guest List: Eva Longoria, Bowen Yang and More to Appear Week of April 21st

Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

What’s Happening:

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed their guest list for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of April 21st-25th:

Monday, April 21 - Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date March 19, 2025 Robert De Niro ( The Alto Knights )

Tuesday, April 22 Eva Longoria ( Eva Longoria: Searching for Spain ) Earth Day with Ginger Zee from North Carolina, where she is talking to farmers about sustainable solutions

Wednesday, April 23 Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) ( We’re in This Together: Leo’s Lunchbox ) Shanola Hampton ( Found )

Thursday, April 24 Bowen Yang ( The Wedding Banquet ; Saturday Night Live ) Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong ( Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie )

Friday, April 25 José Andrés ( Change the Recipe: Because You Can’t Build a Better World Without Breaking Some Eggs ) Ezra Klein ( Abundance )



