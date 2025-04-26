"The View" Guest List: Kerry Washington, Omar Sy, and More to Appear Week of April 28th

Thursday's episode will feature Gov. Wes Moore joining the show for "The Political View"

Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

What’s Happening:

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed their guest list for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of April 28th-May 2nd:

Monday, April 28 Christie Brinkley ( Uptown Girl )

Tuesday, April 29 Wanda Sykes ( Wanda Sykes: Please & Thank You Tour ) Ed Helms ( SNAFU: The Definitive Guide to History’s Greatest Screwups )

Wednesday, April 30 Amber Ruffin (comedian) Geena Davis ( The Girl Who Was Too Big for the Page )

Thursday, May 1 The Political View with Gov. Wes Moore (D-Md.) Jeremy Renner ( My Next Breath: A Memoir )

Friday, May 2 Kerry Washington and Omar Sy ( Shadow Force ) Sarah Kate Ellis (GLAAD president and CEO)



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive-produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.