"The View" Guest List: Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler and More to Appear Week of April 7th

"The View" also welcomes Oliva Munn, Geri Halliwell-Horner, and Sen. Cory Booker to the show.

Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more.

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed their guest list for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of April 7th-11th:

Monday, April 7 The Political View with Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler ( Sinners )

Tuesday, April 8 Geri Halliwell-Horner ( Rosie Frost: Ice on Fire ) Marsai Martin ( G20 )

Wednesday, April 9 Anthony Anderson ( G20 )

Thursday, April 10 Olivia Munn and Amanda Peet ( Your Friends & Neighbors ) Kit Connor and Michael Gandolfini ( Warfare )

Friday, April 11 Bryce Dallas Howard ( Pets Scott Galloway ( The Prof G Pod ; Pivot )



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive-produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.