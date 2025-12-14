"The View" Guest List: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, and More to Appear Week of December 15th

Plus, Kumal Nanjiani, Mandy Patinkin, Patti LuPone, Daisy Ridley, and Noah Schnapp also join the show.

Next week The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show, including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues, including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more.

Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of December 15-19:

Monday, December 15 Noah Schnapp (Stranger Things) 12 Days of Holidays

Tuesday, December 16 Daisy Ridley (We Bury the Dead) Jonathan Haidt and Catherine Price (The Amazing Generation) 12 Days of Holidays

Wednesday, December 17 Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue) 12 Days of Holidays

Thursday, December 18 Mandy Patinkin and Patti LuPone (The Artist) 12 Days of Holidays

Friday, December 19 The View’s holiday show Kumail Nanjiani (Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts) Performance by New Edition 12 Days of Holidays: Co-Hosts’ Favorite Things



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive-produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.