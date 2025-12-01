'The View" Guest List: Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephen A. Smith, and More to Appear Week of December 1st

The show also welcomes Denis Leary and Jonathan Roumie; plus the celebration of "12 Days of Holidays" kicks off on Thursday.

Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more.

Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed the guest list for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of December 1-5:

Monday, December 1 Jonathan Roumie (The Chosen)

Tuesday, December 2 Jamie Lee Curtis (Ella McCay)

Wednesday, December 3 Denis Leary (Oh. What. Fun.)

Thursday, December 4 Stephen A. Smith (Straight Shooter with Stephen A.) The View kicks off “12 Days of Holidays”

Friday, December 5 “12 Days of Holidays”



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive-produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.