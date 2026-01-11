"The View" Guest List: Oprah Winfrey, Kenan Thompson, and More to Appear Week of January 12th

The show also welcomes Kim Fields, Walton Goggins, Jesse Williams, Tom Blyth, and others.

Next week The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show, including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues, including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more.

Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of January 12-16:

Monday, January 12 Maury Povich (Dirty Talk: When Daytime Talk Shows Ruled TV)

Tuesday, January 13 Jamie Oliver (Eat Yourself Healthy) Tom Blyth (People We Meet on Vacation)

Wednesday, January 14 Oprah Winfrey and Dr. Ania Jastreboff (Enough: Your Health, Your Weight, and What It’s Like to Be Free)

Thursday, January 15 Kenan Thompson (Unfunny Bunny; Saturday Night Live) Jesse Williams (Hoops, Hopes & Dreams)

Friday, January 16 Walton Goggins (Fallout) Kim Fields (The Upshaws)



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive-produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.



