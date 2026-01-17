"The View" Guest List: Anthony Anderson, Jessica Williams, and More to Appear Week of January 19th

Next week The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show, including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues, including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more.

Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of January 19-23:

Monday, January 19 The View honors Martin Luther King Jr. Day Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) (The First Eight: A Personal History of the Pioneering Black Congressmen Who Shaped a Nation) Pam Grier (Pam Grier Soul Flix)

Tuesday, January 20 The Political View with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D-N.Y.)

Wednesday, January 21 Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Thursday, January 22 Anthony Ramos (The Beauty) Dr. Tara Narula (The Healing Power of Resilience: A New Prescription for Health and Well-Being)

Friday, January 23 Anthony Anderson (Star Search) Joy’s Comedy Corner with Matt Friend



