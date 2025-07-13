"The View" Guest List: Julie Bowen, Mary-Louise Parker and More to Appear Week of July 14th

Summer is in full swing and that means it's time for another version of ‘Ladies Get Lit’ featuring the Co-hosts’ picks for summer reading.

Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

What’s Happening:

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed the guest list for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on ABC

The View Guests for the Week of July 14-18:

Monday, July 14 Julie Bowen ( Happy Gilmore 2 ) Ladies Get Lit

Tuesday, July 15 Mary-Louise Parker ( The Institute ) Ladies Get Lit

Wednesday, July 16 Tom Bergeron ( Dancing With Sharks ) Ladies Get Lit

Thursday, July 17 Zarna Garg ( Zarna Garg: Practical People Win ) Ladies Get Lit

Friday, July 18 Eugenio Derbez ( Acapulco ) Ladies Get Lit



The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive-produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.