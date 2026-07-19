"The View" Guest List: Cast of "The Odyssey" and More to Appear Week of July 20th

Plus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Megan Rapinoe, Anson Mount, Molly Ringwald, and others also join the show.

Next week The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show, including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues, including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more.

Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of July 20-24:

Monday, July 20 Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and Christopher Nolan (The Odyssey)

Tuesday, July 21 Megan Rapinoe Timothy White (Life Through My Lens: A Memoir)

Wednesday, July 22 Anson Mount (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds)

Thursday, July 23 Tracee Ellis Ross (Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross; Every Brilliant Thing)

Friday, July 24 Molly Ringwald (One Night Only; Are You Now or Have You Ever Been) Performance from Broadway’s The Lost Boys with Ali Louis Bourzgui



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive-produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.



