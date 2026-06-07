"The View" Guest List: Emily Blunt, Laverne Cox, and More to Appear Week of June 8th

The show also welcomes the cast of "Deli Boys," Harvey Guillén, Dawnn Lewis, and others.

Next week The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show, including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues, including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more.

Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of June 8-12:

Monday, June 8 Laverne Cox (Transcendent: A Memoir)

Tuesday, June 9 - Guest Host: Sheryl Underwood Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, and Poorna Jagannathan (Deli Boys) Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis (Nothing But Hits Las Vegas Residency at Voltaire in the Venetian)

Wednesday, June 10 - Guest Host: Sheryl Underwood Harvey Guillén (The Rocky Horror Show)

Thursday, June 11 - Guest Host: Sophia Bush Emily Blunt (Disclosure Day)

Friday, June 12 Dawnn Lewis (Nemesis)



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive-produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.