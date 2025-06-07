"The View" Guest List: Colman Domingo, Carrie Coon and More to Appear Week of June 9th

Also joining the show are Sherri Shepherd, Gerard Buttler, Bob the Drag Queen and the cast of "And Just Like That..."

Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more.

The network has revealed their guest list for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of June 9th-13th:

Monday, June 9 Sherri Shepherd ( STRAW ; Former co-host of The View )

Tuesday, June 10 Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Nicole Ari Parker and Sarita Choudhury ( And Just Like That… )

Wednesday, June 11 Colman Domingo ( The Four Seasons ; writer, Lights Out: Nat ‘King’ Col e)

Thursday, June 12 Gerard Butler ( How to Train Your Dragon ) Bob the Drag Queen ( Harriet Tubman: Live in Concert: A Novel )

Friday, June 13 Carrie Coon ( The White Lotus ; The Gilded Age )



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive-produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.