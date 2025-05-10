“The View” Guest List: Jimmy Fallon, Chloe Fineman, and More to Appear Week of May 12th

The show also welcomes Rahm Emanuel, Jameela Jamil, Lorraine Bracco, and the cast of Broadway’s “SMASH”

Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today's world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed their guest list for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC

The View Guests for the Week of May 12th-16th:

Monday, May 12 Chloe Fineman ( Summer of 69 ; Saturday Night Live )

Tuesday, May 13 Jimmy Fallon ( Papa Doesn’t Do Anything! ; The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ) Layla Taylor and Jessi Ngatikaura ( The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives )

Wednesday, May 14 Jameela Jamil ( Wrong Turns ) Rahm Emanuel (former Chicago mayor; former White House chief of staff)

Thursday, May 15 Matteo Lane ( Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special ; Your Pasta Sucks: A ‘Cookbook ’)

Friday, May 16 Lorraine Bracco ( Nonnas ) Performance from Broadway’s SMASH



