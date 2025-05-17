"The View" Guest List: Hugh Jackman, Jessica Biel and More to Appear Week of May 19th

"The View" also welcomes Angela Bassett, Dawn Stanley, Maia Kealoha, and Brian Kelly.

Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more.

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed their guest list for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC

The View Guests for the Week of May 19th-23rd:

Monday, May 19 Maia Kealoha ( Lilo & Stitch )

Tuesday, May 20 Angela Bassett ( Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning ) Dawn Staley (coach, University of South Carolina women’s basketball; Uncommon Favor )

Wednesday, May 21 Jessica Biel ( The Better Sister )

Thursday, May 22 Hugh Jackman (Radio City Music Hall residency, Hugh Jackman Live – From New York With Love ; theater company, “TOGETHER") Brian Kelly ( How to Win at Travel )

Friday, May 23 - Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date May 2, 2025 Kerry Washington and Omar Sy ( Shadow Force ) Sarah Kate Ellis (GLAAD president and CEO)



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive-produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.