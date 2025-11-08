"The View" Guest List: Jimmy Kimmel, Alicia Silverstone and More to Appear Week of November 10th

Tune in for two days of The Political View with Rep. Jim Clyburn and Sen. John Fetterman; plus a celebration of Whoopi's birthday!

Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more.

Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed the guest list for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.



The View Guests for the Week of November 10-14:

Monday, November 10 The Political View with U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) (The First Eight: A Personal History of the Pioneering Black Congressmen Who Shaped a Nation)

Tuesday, November 11 The Political View with Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) (Unfettered) Ginnifer Goodwin and Ke Huy Quan (Zootopia 2)

Wednesday, November 12 Rob Riggle (Grit, Spit, and Never Quit: A Marine’s Guide to Comedy and Life)

Thursday, November 13 The View celebrates Whoopi’s birthday Jimmy Kimmel remote from Los Angeles Whoopi’s Favorite Things Performance from Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Friday, November 14 Alicia Silverstone (A Merry Little Ex-Mas)



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive-produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.

