Michelle Yeoh also joins the show, and this week kicks off "The View"'s 12 Days of Holidays.

Next week The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show, including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues, including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more.

Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of November 30-December 4:

Monday, November 30 Day of Hot Topics

Tuesday, December 1 Michelle Yeoh (Blade Runner 2099)

Wednesday, December 2 TBA

Thursday, December 3 Ava DuVernay (14th) The View Kicks off 12 Days of Holidays

Friday, December 4 McKenna Grace (The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping) 12 Days of Holidays



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive-produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.



