"The View" Guest List: Billy Crystal, Busy Philipps, and More to Appear Week of October 12th

The show also welcomes Sarah Chalke, D.L. Hughley, Chandra Wilson, Ms. Pat, Wynonna Judd, and Sam Beam.

Next week The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show, including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues, including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more.

Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of October 12-16:

Monday, October 12 Billy Crystal (860)

Tuesday, October 13 Sarah Chalke (Scrubs) Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams-Lee (Ms. American Dream)

Wednesday, October 14 D.L. Hughley (Charlie’s Boy)

Thursday, October 15 Chandra Wilson (Grey’s Anatomy) Performance from Wynonna Judd joined by Sam Beam (The Hard Truth)

Friday, October 16 Busy Philipps (Cupertino)



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive-produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.



