From Animation to Stage: Disney Theatrical's Thomas Schumacher Leaving Company

Former Disney Animation head and current C.C.O. of Disney Theatrical Group, Thomas Schumacher is leaving Disney after nearly 40 years.

What’s Happening:

Bergman’s Memo:

Through the years, Disney Theatrical Group has grown to be such an important part of how we bring Disney storytelling to the world, and it remains in incredibly capable hands. Managing Director Andrew Flatt and Executive Producer Anne Quart have worked closely with Tom for many years and have built a strong partnership in their leadership roles over the past couple of years. They will continue to report to Cathleen Taff, with Anne overseeing creative and production for theatrical productions and Andrew leading strategy and business operations for our shows, licensing efforts, live immersive events, and various partnerships including Disney on Ice.

Tom has had an incredible career here at Disney. As some of you know, he started at Disney Animation as a producer on The Rescuers Down Under. He eventually served as president of the animation studio for several years, overseeing another 20 original films (and plenty of sequels) and simultaneously leading Disney Theatrical Group for most of that time. In 2002, he shifted his focus solely to DTG and has made it the most successful stage producer in history by virtually any metric, bringing the magic of Disney storytelling to stages of all sizes, all over the world, for more than 30 years.

I met Tom right around the time he was about to deliver The Lion King in 1997, which was his first Broadway show! Now, 30 productions later, it is the most successful single entertainment property in box office history. And there have been many more successes since then, including 20 Tony Awards, 28,000 Broadway performances, 240 million audience members globally, Disney shows on every continent except Antarctica – the list goes on. He has grown Disney on Ice, pioneered sensory-friendly Broadway shows, and developed an expansive program to enable schools to produce Disney musicals on their own stages. He has been a tireless supporter, advocate, and leader of the theatre community, playing a key role in turning Broadway’s lights back on during the unprecedented pandemic shutdown. It’s a truly remarkable record.

He’s not done yet, but his legacy is secured, thanks to his vision, boldness, and most importantly, the team he has built. We have an exceptional group of theatremakers at Disney Theatrical, Anne and Andrew among them. They have both been with DTG every step of the way for more than 20 years and have been instrumental in building this business under Tom’s leadership. Cathleen and I are both excited to continue working closely with them to shape the future of Disney Theatrical, not only bringing new productions to the stage but continuing to showcase the productions currently delighting audiences in every corner of the globe. And as we make this transition, we look forward to continuing to work with Tom as a consultant after he departs his role at the end of September.

Please join me in recognizing Tom for all he’s brought to Disney over the years. Disney Theatrical has had an amazing road to this point thanks to the foundation he built, and with Andrew, Anne, and the talented DTG team, we will be creating unforgettable live entertainment experiences on stage, in arenas, and elsewhere around the world for many, many years to come."