The Cast of Marvel's "Thunderbolts*" Thank Fans at Premiere
The cast expresses gratitude the crowd that made the film happen.
The cast of Marvel’s newest film, Thunderbolts*, are expressing their gratitude to all the fans who let this film happen as the highly-anticipated movie arrives in theaters everywhere.
What’s Happening:
- A new video from Marvel Studios showcases the cast of the new, highly anticipated film, Thunderbolts* on the carpet at the premiere for their film.
- While there, they are thanking all of the Marvel fans who have expressed interest in following their story and wanting to see the film, which has arrived exclusively in theaters everywhere today.
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wyatt Russell, Lewis Pullman, Florence Pugh, and others all are featured in the video greeting and thanking the fans at home via the camera.
- In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?
- Marvel’s Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters everywhere.
- You can find out what we thought about the latest film from Marvel Studios in our review, here.
