"Tomb of Apocalypse" Brings the X-Men Face-to-Face With an Ancient Threat This August

Jubilee and Wolverine lead a global mission as Apocalypse returns with a deadly new plan

The X-Men are no strangers to world-ending threats, but some enemies never truly stay buried. This August, one of Marvel’s most formidable villains rises once again, bringing ancient power, cosmic mystery, and a deadly new mission back to Earth.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Comics has officially announced Tomb of Apocalypse, a five-issue limited series that marks the return of Apocalypse in a story that promises to reshape the future of mutantkind.

Helmed by writer Ashley Allen and artist Domenico Carbone, the series pulls from decades of X-Men lore while pushing its characters into dangerous new territory.

From his throne on Arakko, Apocalypse casts a long shadow over Earth, setting into motion a plan that begins with a mysterious Celestial artifact. When an unknown device from Mars crash lands near the X-Men’s Haven House, it’s Jubilee who steps up to investigate, determined to prove she’s more than just a background player among the team’s newest generation.

What follows is a high-stakes journey that pairs Jubilee with Wolverine, sending the unlikely duo across the globe to a desert excavation site in Egypt. There, beneath the sands, lies the Tomb of Apocalypse, a labyrinth filled with deadly traps, long-buried secrets, and a plan that could impact not just Earth, but Arakko and the entire mutant race.

Along the way, the pair will encounter familiar allies, including Rictor and Shatterstar, as they descend deeper into a mystery that blends ancient mythology with futuristic stakes.

The series arrives at a pivotal moment for the X-Men. In the aftermath of Krakoa’s fall, mutantkind is still rebuilding and vulnerable.

According to Allen, that vulnerability is exactly what makes this the perfect time for Apocalypse to act. Known for his ruthless philosophy of survival of the fittest, Apocalypse isn’t one to wait for his enemies to recover.

Tomb of Apocalypse promises to explore that evolution, presenting a version of the character whose ambitions have expanded beyond his traditional goals. No longer focused solely on Earth, Apocalypse’s gaze now stretches across worlds, with a plan that requires the unique powers of Jubilee and Wolverine to bring to fruition whether they’re willing participants or not.

Visually, the series leans into its sense of scale and danger, with artist Domenico Carbone crafting environments that feel both ancient and alien. From underground tombs to cosmic technology, the book blends classic adventure storytelling with the high-concept energy that defines modern X-Men comics.

With covers by Rod Reis and variant artwork from Ivan Shavrin and Fabrizio de Tommaso, the series is already shaping up to be a must-have for collectors and fans alike.

As Marvel continues to chart a new course for the X-Men, Tomb of Apocalypse stands out as both a return to one of the franchise’s most iconic villains and a bold step forward into its next era.

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