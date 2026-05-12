Jeep and Marvel Assemble for Captain America-Inspired Wrangler Collaboration

Two icons born in the same era are teaming up in a way that feels almost inevitable. As America approaches its 250th anniversary, the spirit of heroism, adventure, and legacy is taking center stage, and this time, it’s being told through the lens of both automotive history and Marvel comic book mythology.

What’s Happening:

In a bold, multi-platform collaboration, Jeep and Marvel are uniting to celebrate 85 years of shared storytelling DNA. At the heart of it all is a campaign that brings Captain America, arguably one of pop culture’s most enduring symbols of heroism, into the world of the Jeep Wrangler in a way that goes far beyond a simple crossover.

The centerpiece of the collaboration is the 2026 Jeep Wrangler America250 edition, a vehicle that quite literally wears its inspiration on its sleeve, or in this case, its spare tire. Featuring an exclusive Captain America shield tire cover, the design transforms one of Marvel’s most recognizable symbols into a physical, functional part of the vehicle.

But the real magic of this partnership lies in how deeply Marvel storytelling is woven into the campaign itself.

Launching alongside the vehicle is “Origin Story,” a stylized 50-second video that blends comic book aesthetics with cinematic animation. The piece reimagines Jeep’s own WWII-era beginnings when Willys vehicles were deployed in combat zones as a superhero origin tale, aligning that history with the mythos of Captain America.

Marvel’s influence extends even further into the collector space. Buyers of the America250 edition will receive an exclusive, limited-edition comic book cover created in collaboration with Marvel Comics.

The artwork features Captain America alongside the Jeep Wrangler, visually cementing the partnership as part of Marvel’s expansive creative universe. It’s not just merchandise, it’s a piece of history designed for fans of both brands.

The collaboration is designed to evolve throughout 2026, culminating in a broader co-branded campaign tied to the release of Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026. That future phase promises to expand the partnership across Jeep’s full vehicle lineup, integrating Marvel storytelling into marketing, advertising, and fan experiences on an even larger scale.

In many ways, this partnership works because the parallels are so natural. Both Jeep and Marvel emerged in 1941, shaped by a world at war and a cultural need for symbols of hope and strength. Captain America was created as a fictional embodiment of those ideals, while Jeep vehicles were actively supporting them on the ground.

What sets this collaboration apart is its commitment to storytelling. Rather than simply placing logos side by side, Jeep and Marvel are building a narrative universe, one that honors history, celebrates heroism, and invites fans to engage with both brands in a new way.

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