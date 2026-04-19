Touchstone and Beyond: "Duets"

It's a sweet story of people looking for their place in the world.

Feature Presentation: Duets

Cast of Characters

Huey Lewis as Ricky Deane

Gwyneth Paltrow as Liv

Paul Giamatti as Todd

Scott Speedman as Billy

Maria Bello as Suzi

Andre Braugher as Reggie

Elevator Pitch

Ricky Deane is a karaoke hustler who uses his singing talents to win local contests and scrape by with a meager living. He has stayed out of his daughter Liv’s life, until her mother died, and they two attempt to form a bond.

Reggie meets Todd as he is experiencing a midlife crisis. As the two travel from karaoke bars winning singing contests and finding meaning in life, they form a friendship.

Billy is Suzi’s ride west, and the two strangers become fast friends as they make their way to California, with Suzi entering karaoke contests and winning local prizes.



They all end up in Omaha for a large prize contest. With their entry into the contest, each of them encounters the other, and while they all strive to make music and to sing, they find some meaning in their lives, thanks to their shared love of singing.



The Orson Welles Award of Brilliance

I love the duality of the film where it focuses on the nature of singing a duet, and how the narrative is focused on the pair of duets that make the film come alive. The film and the focus of the story is mirrored from title to script which makes the story even more compelling.

Huey Lewis is excellent as the slimy decent guy named Ricky who spends all his time hustling at karaoke bars. Lewis is compelling, interesting, and has the chops to stand out amongst the cast members. I wish he had more screen time in the film.

Paul Giamatti is a delight as Todd. His breakdown from his mundane life of flying around the country with no point to his life, except to make deals for things that he hates, makes his emergence as the soul-searching man who just wants to sing is joyful to watch.

Andre Braugher is great in any role. I have no notes.

The Alan Smithee Award of Anonymity

I feel like everyone became good friends at the Omaha contest way too fast. It just seems a little ridiculous because Billy says hi to Liv, that is their connection and it builds for what remains of the story. I mean, he said hi, is that enough to be interested in someone.

Why would anyone think that killing Andre Braugher off is a great idea. Not to mention, the death of Reggie is a real mood killer for an overall happy go lucky story that was a delight to watch.

Production Team

Directed by Bruce Paltrow

Bruce Paltrow Produced by Hollywood Pictures / Seven Arts Productions / Beacon Communications

Hollywood Pictures / Seven Arts Productions / Beacon Communications Written by John Byrum

John Byrum Release Date: September 15, 2000

September 15, 2000 Budget: $21 million

$21 million Domestic Box Office Gross: $4,739,023

$4,739,023 Worldwide Box Office Gross: $6,620,242

I Know Their Name

In Duets we have three candidates for this category. Yes, that is Maya Rudolph as the Omaha karaoke hostess. No, you are not seeing things, that really is Michael Buble as one of the finalists in the Omaha contest.



However, I am going to stick to my Canadian roots, and single out Brent Butt, who plays the Kansas Motel Clerk. Canadians know him and love him for the delightful Canadian made comedy, Corner Gas.



Deep Dive Behind the Scenes

No, you are not seeing things, that really is James Cameron as a Karaoke singer, in an uncredited role.

The movie had an opening weekend gross of just over two million dollars.

Brad Pitt had originally planned to star in the film in the role of Billy. When his engagement to Gwyneth Paltrow ended, he backed out of the movie, causing the film to be delayed from its original start date of 1997.

This was the first time that father and daughter Paltrow worked together on a film. Bruce Paltrow was battling cancer throughout the production and would die only a couple of years later at the age of 58.

The only actor who didn’t sing in the film was Andre Braugher. His vocals were sung by a backup vocalist named Arnold McCuller.

Maya Rudolph has more than just a bit part in the film. She worked with her father Richard Rudolph as music supervisors for the picture.

Angie Dickinson plays Gwyneth’s grandmother in the film.

The movie was shot in 1998, but its release was delayed for two years.

Bill’s Spicy Take

Paul Giamatti is a better singer than Gwyneth Paltrow. Much better!

Oscar Thoughts

(These rankings are awarded based on my love for Hitchcock films):

{Frenzy Award-Skip this Film, Torn Curtain Award-Desperate for Something to Watch, For the Birds-A Perfect Film for Any Device, Rear Window Award- You Must Watch This Film on a Big Screen because this film is cinema.}



Duets is one of those films that seems to have been forgotten in the ether of time. Is it worth watching? Absolutely! There is a joyful thesis of people looking for relevance by using their love of singing to connect.

Is this the greatest film ever made? No. However, if you are looking for something unique and fun to fill the time, I strongly recommend Duets, and that’s why it gets my For the Birds Award. This is the perfect film for any device, and a pleasant time for all viewers.

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