It's a glamorous tale of a young kid who dreams of the fame and wealth of gangster life.

The Establishing Shot

Billy is a poor kid in New York who desperately wants to be someone. Dutch Schultz is a famed gangster who controls much of New York City, and Billy impresses him. Given a job by Schultz’s right-hand man, Otto, the poor Irish kid is soon knee-deep in the illegal activities that Schultz controls.

When Dutch eliminates his partner, Bo Weinberg, Billy is put in charge of monitoring Weinberg’s girlfriend, Drew, whom Dutch has taken an interest in. When Dutch and his gang move to upstate New York in an attempt to find a friendlier jury for his upcoming trial, Billy and Drew come along. Billy spends his days with Drew, and soon a relationship develops between the two.

Entrusted with keeping Drew safe from Dutch by the dying Bo, Billy is convinced that Drew is in danger. Dutch is found not guilty—his ploy worked—but now a new state charge is going to be leveled against him.

Back in New York City, Dutch is surrounded by enemies, and his usual way of buying off authorities is not working. In what can only be seen as an act of kindness, Otto fires Billy and tells him to leave. As the poor kid walks away, he is grabbed by some goons sent by Lucky Luciano and watches as Dutch and everyone else in the bar are killed.

Billy comes face to face with Luciano, and the kid has learned a thing or two from his criminal mentor. He manages to convince Luciano to spare him and walks away with a large amount of cash.

Deep Focus

Dustin Hoffman is excellent as Schultz. His ferocity and penchant for explosive violence are unexpected from Hoffman, and that’s what makes his Dutch Schultz so compelling. Too many times, gangsters are given a dressing that makes them look like movie stars, which they weren’t. Gangsters of the early 20th century had power, not looks, and unbelievable tempers. Hoffman brings a jarring, manic violence to life that makes his work in the film so fun to watch.

Steven Hill is tireless as Otto, and he brings a gravitas to the second-in-command role that few actors could. Hill makes Otto the brains and the rational side of Schultz’s business.

Loren Dean does well as Billy. He holds his own in the film and makes Billy a perfect vessel through which to see this gangland world.

Stanley Tucci is a treasure on screen. His portrayal of Lucky Luciano makes me wish there were a sequel featuring him in the titular role.

Shallow Focus

I love Nicole Kidman, but her full-frontal nudity scenes were not needed. Plus, Drew is a character who has little depth or dimension, and Kidman is wasted in the film.

Bruce Willis is great as Bo and should have had more screen time before his untimely demise.

Production Stills

The film is based on the book by novelist E.L. Doctorow.

Steve Buscemi said in a 1993 interview that Hoffman loved to discuss the scenes and rehearse on camera, which led to delays in shooting.

The film landed in the number four spot at the box office on its opening weekend.

Nicole Kidman was nominated for a Golden Globe for her work on the film in the Best Supporting Actress category.

Steven Hill came in second place for Best Supporting Actor from both the National Society of Film Critics and the New York Film Critics Circle.

Reportedly, Jeffrey Katzenberg chose this film over Warren Beatty’s Bugsy because he figured Beatty’s film would cost too much.

The film may have been adapted from Doctorow’s book, but the author was not happy with the deviations from page to screen and happily kept his distance from the movie.

Apparently, the death of Schultz is one of the most accurate recreations of the real-life murder.

Benton and Hoffman often clashed on set, with arguments that were reportedly so extensive that Jeffrey Katzenberg had to come in to smooth over the tensions between star and director.

The film was plagued with rewrites, reshoots, and an alternate ending that caused the budget to balloon. None of it mattered, however, because the film flopped at the box office.

Person of Interest

Drew’s husband, Harvey, is played by Xander Berkeley. Fans of 24 and Terminator 2 will recognize him anywhere.

Bill’s Rating

I liked this film a lot on this rewatch. I found the characters to be compelling, and Dustin Hoffman breathes fresh life into the role of Dutch Schultz. He is manic and crazy, yet loving and supportive, like a true psychopath, and Hoffman makes his gangster deadly in his portrayal.

Loren Dean once again makes his mark in a Touchstone Pictures film, doing well to bridge the gap between a poor kid's reality and the magical, elite side of a gangster’s world. Dean himself was too old to play a kid as young as Billy is supposed to be, but he manages to make the audience—me—suspend disbelief and buy into the world this kid found himself in.

Is Billy Bathgate a great film? No, but it is one worthy of seeing. I recommend it to anyone who enjoys mob films and this special era of Touchstone movies, because Billy Bathgate is a gem from the forgotten Disney library.

Cast and Crew

Dustin Hoffman as Arthur ‘Dutch Schultz’ Flegenheimer

Nicole Kidman as Drew Preston

Loren Dean as Billy Behan

Bruce Willis as Bo Weinberg

Steven Hill as Otto Berman

Stanley Tucci as Lucky Luciano

Directed by Robert Benton

Robert Benton Written by Tom Stoppard / E.L. Doctorow

Tom Stoppard / E.L. Doctorow Produced by Touchstone Pictures / Touchwood Pacific Partners I

The Financials

Budget: $48 million

North American Box Office: $15,565,363

Coming Soon: Touchstone and Beyond returns in two weeks with a new look at Strictly Ballroom.



