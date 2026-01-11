Touchstone and Beyond: "The Cemetery Club"

Feature Presentation: The Cemetery Club

Cast of Characters

Ellen Burstyn as Esther

Olympia Dukakis as Doris

Diane Ladd as Lucille

Danny Aiello as Ben

Lainie Kazan as Selma

Elevator Pitch

Esther, Doris, and Lucille are all adapting to life after the death of their husbands. In their mid to late 50’s, the three women have kept their spirits up by supporting each other as they try to carry on in a world after their marriages.



While each of them mourns their significant others, time has forced the women to move on, and Esther meets Ben at the cemetery when the ladies visit their husbands’ graves. Ben is immediately taken by Esther, and through chance, they meet again. A date ensues, and the two start a relationship.

Not everyone in the group has moved on to new romances, and this split in interests has caused a fracture amongst the friends. Time is not on their side, and while the group rekindles their friendship, Ben and Esther’s relationship falters because Ben doesn’t know what he wants.

Just as things look like they will balance out, more tragedy strikes, and Esther is going to need to learn how to leave the past in the past, if she wants to further her relationship with Ben.

The Orson Welles Award of Brilliance

I love it when they say the name of the film in the movie, and The Cemetery Club was said aloud when the three women have an argument in the cemetery.

Danny Aiello is a gem, and even in the smallest roles he makes his characters stand out. His Ben is a complex, complicated human being who is just trying to find his own way in the world and just happens to be lucky enough to meet Esther. Aiello is not only strong and confident, but he is sweet and sentimental, and he does an amazing job of holding onto the smallest moments with his presence and not what he has to say.

Ellen Burstyn is phenomenal. She makes Esther a compelling lead who is not weak but rather looking to redefine her life now that she is single. Esther is likeable and Burstyn is sensational in this very demanding and important role, which makes the picture succeed.

The Alan Smithee Award of Anonymity

Lainie Kazan as Selma is a caricature of a seemingly endless gold digger who is always looking for her next husband. Kazan has a moment at the end of the film that allows her to share some wisdom that is deeply profound. I wish Kazan had more screen time that allowed Selma to stand out from other than being a joke to her friends.

Jerry Orbach is given such a small amount of time on screen, and that is always a shame. Orbach is a phenomenal star who deserved to have a main role in romancing one of the women.

Production Team

Directed by Bill Duke

Bill Duke Produced by Touchstone Pictures / Touchwood Pacific Partners 1 / Down to Earth Productions

Touchstone Pictures / Touchwood Pacific Partners 1 / Down to Earth Productions Written by Ivan Menchell

Ivan Menchell Release Date: February 12, 1993

February 12, 1993 Domestic Box Office Gross: $6,011,745

I Know Their Name

Wallace Shawn as Larry. Everyone knows his voice from Toy Story as Rex, and when they see his face on the screen that is first thing viewers will think of.

Deep Dive Behind the Scenes

The film won the Wise Owl Award from the Retirement Research Foundation.

Jerry Orbach is uncredited for his role as Jake.

Catherine Keener was also uncredited for her role as Esther’s daughter.

For it’s Australian home video release, the title changed to ‘Looking for a Live One’.

For all the scenes filmed at Moskowitz Music, Spratt Music in Brentwood, PA was the chosen spot for the scenes. Reportedly as of 2000, the Moskowitz Music sign was still in the window of the store.

The majority of the film was shot in Pittsburg.

The film is based on the play which was written by Ivan Menchell.

Famed film critic Roger Ebert enjoyed the film, with some caveats. His praise included the honesty of the love story between Aiello and Burstyn.

Christina Ricci plays Esther’s granddaughter.

Bill’s Spicy Take

Adult comedy/dramas from the 1990’s are superior to today’s streaming schlock.



Oscar Thoughts

(These rankings are awarded based on my love for Hitchcock films)

{Frenzy Award-Skip this Film, Torn Curtain Award-Desperate for Something to Watch, For the Birds-A Perfect Film for Any Device, Rear Window Award- You Must Watch This Film on a Big Screen because this film is cinema.}

There is no action set piece, no chance of sequels, nor is this world-building like today’s modern blockbusters, but The Cemetery Club has something that many movies lack today, heart. There is something about the work of talented actors like Burstyn, Ladd, and Dukakis that brings a warm sense of joy as I watched The Cemetery Club.

It’s not available on Disney+ yet, but The Cemetery Club needs to find its home on the platform. It would be well received and is a treasure from the distant Disney cinema past.

For being a joy to watch, The Cemetery Club gets my For the Birds Award. This is a film well worth watching and would be great on any device.

Coming Attractions

Next week, a look back at Heartbreak Hotel.



