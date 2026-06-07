Touchstone and Beyond: "Just Visiting"

Feature Presentation: Just Visiting

Cast of Characters

Jean Reno as Thibault

Christina Applegate as Julia

Christian Clavier as Andre

Matthew Ross as Hunter

Tara Reid as Angelique

Malcolm McDowell as Wizard

Bridgette Wilson-Sampras as Amber

Elevator Pitch

Count Thibault is a 12th-century French count who accidentally killed his fiancée, Rosalind, after being poisoned. Sentenced to die, Thibault is freed by his servant Andre, and Wizard, who concocts a potion to send him back in time to prevent the death of his beloved. Instead of landing back in their own time, Thibault and Andre arrive in modern-day Chicago. They meet Julia, who is a distant cousin of Thibault and the executor of the family estate. Thinking Thibault is more of a recent family member, she is shocked to learn that the Count and peasant are a place out of time and not just suffering from amnesia.



When Wizard shows up in hopes of bringing back Thibault to where he belongs, hijinks ensue, and Julia soon learns that her fiancé Hunter is cheating on her and only interested in the family money. As Hunter tries to take control of the family fortune, Julia must make a choice to stand with her cheating soon to be husband or help Thibault and Wizard get back to their own time.

The Orson Welles Award of Brilliance

Jean Reno is a brilliant action star, and hilarious in the role of Thibault. He is funny and fierce, and while beautifully playing the role of a nobleman who cares little for his peasant servant, Reno’s Thibault is someone who could easily capture the attention of the audience.



Reno and Christian Clavier single-handedly show the comedy that is often lacking in these fish-out-of-water movies. When they first go outside of the museum in Chicago, their reactions to what is happening is absurdity at its best. Their attacking the car, thinking it is a dragon, and their attempt to free the people caught in the tv is truly stupid humor at its highest form of mirth.

When Thibault learns that Hunter has been cheating on Julia, the way Reno delivers the line, “I will kill him for you,” is funny, but the love and respect that he has for Julia is sweet. A small line can be perfectly delivered with the right actor.



Christina Applegate is finally given a role that allows her to be funny, independent, intelligent, and not just the sidepiece to the main star. She is hilarious and makes a great effort to bridge the gap of being the regular person trying to understand what is happening in her world and trying to make sense of the insanity of what is happening.

The Alan Smithee Award of Anonymity

The Hunter character bothered me. He is necessary, but I liked that his life would not end well.



Bridgette Wilson-Sampras gets little to do in this film but be the affair partner to Hunter. What a shame. I would have much preferred to have seen her be an ally to Julia then to be the mistress of the guy lead.

Production Team

Directed by Jean-Marie Poire

Jean-Marie Poire Produced by Hollywood Pictures / Bruin Grip Services

Hollywood Pictures / Bruin Grip Services Written by Jean-Marie Poire / Christian Clavier / John Hughes

Jean-Marie Poire / Christian Clavier / John Hughes Release Date: April 6, 2001

April 6, 2001 Budget: $35 million

$35 million Domestic Box Office Gross: $4,781,539

$4,781,539 Worldwide Box Office Gross: $16,176,732



I Know Their Name

Yes, that really is George Plimpton playing the part of Dr. Brady.



Deep Dive Behind the Scenes

The opening weekend gross was a dismal $2 million, landing the movie in 12th place for the weekend.

This was the last movie that gave John Hughes screen credit under his name. Future films that he helped write would be credited to a pseudonym.

The movie is a remake of the 1993 hit blockbuster, Les Visiteurs.

Reno and Clavier also starred in the original film.

Kelsey Grammer provides the narration at the beginning of the film.

The film had the unfortunate VHS and DVD release on September 11, 2001.

Most critics dismiss the film as being a poor remake of a French classic.

UK distributor, Momentum Pictures, cut many scenes to get a PG rating. Apparently, the sight of pouring bleach into the bathtub was one scene that was axed from the final showing.

Film critic Roger Ebert gave the film a thumbs up. I am surprised, but then again, Roger did have the ability to surprise movie goers with his taste.

Bill’s Spicy Take

French comedies rarely transfer well in the remake process. It takes a force of nature like Robin Williams to make them a blockbuster. It doesn’t mean the films are bad, it just doesn’t guarantee a box office windfall.

Oscar Thoughts

(These rankings are awarded based on my love for Hitchcock films)

{Frenzy Award-Skip this Film, Torn Curtain Award-Desperate for Something to Watch, For the Birds-A Perfect Film for Any Device, Rear Window Award- You Must Watch This Film on a Big Screen because this film is cinema.}

The film is a standard fish-out-of-water story. Cultural differences and such a large gap in time allow for some stupidly funny moments that made me giggle. Is Just Visiting a great film? No. But, this is an enjoyable film with some compelling actors who allow the material to stand on their shoulders and allow them to bring the story to life.



The script is simple, but with talents like Reno, Clavier, and Applegate helping to make the narrative come alive, you won’t be awed by Just Visiting, but you will most certainly laugh along.



For the fact that I got to laugh and enjoyed my time, I highly recommend Just Visiting. It gets my For the Birds Award. If you are suffering from the dull moments of commuting on public transportation, this film will fill the time well and make you laugh.



Coming Attractions

Next week, a look back at Funny Bones.

