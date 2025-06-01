Touchstone and Beyond: "The Other Sister"

It tries hard to be a heartwarming story... but does it succeed?

Marquee Attraction: The Other Sister

Release Date: February 26, 1999

Budget: $35 million

Domestic Box Office Gross: $27,807,627

Plot Synopsis

Carla is coming home from a special school for people with an intellectual disability. Carla’s family is excited to have her home. Her father Radley picks her up and when they arrive home, Carla is greeted by her sisters Caroline and Heather, as well as her very overprotective mother Elizabeth.

While dear old mom is looking to keep Carla under her wing of protection, Carla has her own ideas. She wants to go to school, and she gets her way by enrolling in the Polytechnic School, and she meets a boy named Daniel. He too has an intellectual disability, and they hit it off.

The two grow close, and when Carla gets her own apartment, Daniel moves in with her after his father cuts off his funding. As Carla flourishes in her new life and learns the intricacies of the daily life of living in the city and having a boyfriend, Elizabeth struggles to see her daughter as capable of being anything but dependent on her.

The further Carla and Daniel’s relationship develops, the more trouble Elizabeth has of letting go.

Standing Ovation

Tom Skerritt is always welcome to occupy the screen in anything.

Time for the Hook

Tom Skerritt doesn’t have a mustache in this movie.

There is so much wrong with this movie. The script needs a massive overhaul. The presentation of Daniel and Carla is trying hard to be proactive and positive, but I think if this film was made today, we would see a better film.

This is one of my least favorite Diane Keaton roles. Elizabeth is awful and stereotypical of all the negative tropes of a mother.

Also, when did weddings have bouncers at the doors to the church.

The movie may portray the two main characters with intellectual disabilities in a positive way, but the setup for the movie is schlocky and silly, and insulting.

Bit Part Player

It wouldn’t be a Garry Marshall film without Hector Elizondo. He plays Ernie, the landlord/caretaker for Daniel’s apartment. Ernie doesn’t really do much, it’s just nice to see Hector Elizondo in the film. Elizondo’s Ernie is the bright spot of the film.

Did You Know?

The movie made over six and half million on its opening weekend at the box office.

It placed third at the box office, placing behind 8mm and Payback .

and . The movie was nominated for a Young Artist Award for Best Family Feature Film.

Juliette Lewis was fresh out of rehab when Garry Marshall cast her. The insurance company refused to pay for Lewis, so Marshall paid for her insurance.

Lewis sings the last song in the film.

This is Harvey Miller’s last film. He plays Dr. Miller.

The movie was a box office bomb and was savaged by the critics.

Roger Ebert in his review stated that the movie was shameless in its use of mental retardation as a gimmick, a prop, and a plot device.

Best Quotable Line

When Carla runs away from home, she heads back to her school from the start of the movie When Elizabeth and Radley go to pick up their daughter, Elizabeth gets into an argument with Dr. Johnson, stating that she knows what is best for Carla. Harvey Miller brings the heat with a simple line in response to the very over-protective Elizabeth.

“That’s why she tried to hitchhike over 200 miles to get back here."

Bill’s Hot Take

I question Garry Marshall’s taste in scripts. I have yet to enjoy any of his films.

Casting Call

Juliette Lewis as Carla

Diane Keaton as Elizabeth

Tom Skerritt as Radley

Giovanni Ribisi as Daniel

Poppy Montgomery as Caroline

Sarah Paulson as Heather

Production Team:

Directed by Garry Marshall

Produced by Touchstone Pictures / Mandeville Films

Written by Alexandra Rose / Blair Richwood / Garry Marshall

My Critical Response

{Snub-Skip this Film, Lifeboat Award-Desperate for Something to Watch, Commuter Comforter-A Perfect Film for Any Device, Jaw Dropper- You Must Watch This Film on a Big Screen, Rosebud Award- This Film is Cinema.}

The Other Sister is a product of its time and one that should be left in the vault, never to be released. The film may have had good intentions of presenting a positive view of people with intellectual disabilities, but the execution of the film is flawed, with too many silly antics that plague all of Garry Marshall’s films which make this movie fall apart.

I watched this film on VHS, and that’s where it can stay. In the pantheon of great lost Touchstone Pictures movies, The Other Sister never needs to make it to Disney+.

The Other Sister gets my Snub Award. There is no reason to watch The Other Sister.

Coming Soon

‘Touchstone and Beyond’ will return in two weeks.