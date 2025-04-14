Touchstone and Beyond: "Raising Helen"

Marquee Attraction: Raising Helen

Release Date: May 28, 2004

Budget: $50 million

Domestic Box Office Gross: $37,486,512

Worldwide Box Office Gross: $49,718,611

Plot Synopsis

Helen is a hardworking single lady in New York City, with a demanding job, and living a fulfilling social life. When her sister Lindsay dies and makes Helen, not their other sister Jenny, the guardian of her three kids, Helen’s life drastically changes.

From having an active social life and small apartment, Helen changes jobs and moves to Queens. She must enroll the kids in a new school and chooses the local Lutheran school where the principal is a priest named Pastor Dan. Audrey, Henry, and Sarah teach the new mom that life as a parent is tough.

Getting a new job at the Massey used car dealership, Helen quickly finds herself seeking help from others, including Pastor Dan. Battling Jenny, and her own desire to get her life back, Helen soon realizes that her old life is not what she wants. She wants to be the mom to these kids, and she wants to make that her world.

This new revelation is poignant, but as Helen learns, you can’t be friends with your kids, and when Audrey gets herself into trouble, it will take the timely help of Jenny and Pastor Dan to save the day.

Standing Ovation

Kate Hudson is the most likeable part of the film. Every scene she is in, Hudson lights up the screen, and her presence and personality make Helen more than just a one-sided character.

Hayden Panettiere, Spencer Breslin, and Abigail Breslin make the kids enjoyable to watch. In lesser hands they could come off very annoying, and refreshingly, they are a lot of fun to watch on the screen.

Time for the Hook

There is no chemistry between John Corbett and Kate Hudson. There is no way this relationship lasts beyond a month in the real world, and most importantly, one should never date the principal of your kid’s school.

The whole concept of the movie is laughable. A single working woman can only find true happiness by adopting the children of her dead sister. Really? That’s the plot? The poster for the film does nothing to show how intelligent or successful Helen is but plays on Hudson’s looks to foster some kind of image that’s says hey, Helen is more of a barbie, and less of a success.

Bit Part Player

Hector Elizondo is perfect in anything. Whether he is a main star or a small character in a bit part, Elizondo could only bring magic to the screen as Mickey Massey.

Did You Know?

Kate Hudson was nominated for a Teen Choice Award for the film.

The movie made almost 11 million dollars on its opening weekend at the number four spot.

Kate Hudson was pregnant for part of the filming of the movie.

Garry Marshall kept referring to Hudson by her mother’s name Goldie. Kate didn’t have a problem with this, but the crew established a box that Marshall paid $5 every time he called Hudson Goldie. The money helped pay for a great party for the crew when the movie wrapped shooting.

The movie filmed on the same streets in Queens as Spider-Man and It Could Happen to You.

and Kate Hudson’s sister-in-law, Erin Bartlett, played one of the models in the fashion show.

The movie had a showing at the 2004 Tribeca Film Festival.

When the movie was released nationally, it was preceded by the Walt Disney Feature Animation short “Lorenzo."

The film did receive a VHS and DVD home release but has not yet made it to a Blu-Ray release. (I can understand why)

Roger Ebert gave the film 2 stars and said the film ‘is not compelling enough to involve a trip to the movies."

Keep an eye open for Joseph Mazzello of Jurassic Park who plays Peter the prom date.

who plays Peter the prom date. Elizondo and comic Larry Miller were both uncredited for their parts in the film.

Best Quotable Line

The Landlord gets the best quote of the film. “I’m only available between eight thirty and nine in the morning because I have a life." This is wickedly funny.

Bill’s Hot Take

Gary Marshall's judgement of good taste is highly questionable.

Casting Call

Kate Hudson as Helen Harris

John Corbett as Pastor Dan Parker

Joan Cusack as Jenny

Hayden Panettiere as Audrey

Spencer Breslin as Henry

Abigail Breslin as Sarah

Helen Mirren as Dominique

Felicity Huffman as Lindsay

Production Team:

Directed by Garry Marshall

Produced by Touchstone Pictures / Beacon Pictures / Mandeville Films

Written by Patrick J. Clifton / Beth Rigazio / Jack Amiel

My Critical Response

{Snub-Skip this Film, Lifeboat Award-Desperate for Something to Watch, Commuter Comforter-A Perfect Film for Any Device, Jaw Dropper- You Must Watch This Film on a Big Screen, Rosebud Award- This Film is Cinema.}

I like Kate Hudson, but I did not like this film. There is nothing wrong with the movie, it’s just predictable, lacks any real-world reality, and the two romantic leads have no chemistry at all.

What bugs me about the film is that it is nothing special and doesn’t dare to push the actors in any way to break out of the stale routine that is being shown on screen. Today, I would never pay to see this film at the theaters. The concept of the film is off putting, and the title, Raising Helen makes no sense. No one is raising Helen in the film. She is figuring out the parenting role, which all parents do.

If you are bored and have nothing else to watch, then check out Raising Helen and that’s why the movie gets the Lifeboat Award.

