4K/Blu-ray Review: "Toy Story 5" Sends Jessie Home With Style to Spare

Between Hoppers and Toy Story 5, 2026 has been a banner year for Pixar. The studio’s summer blockbuster, the third highest-grossing film of the year thus far, finally comes home on 4K Ultra-HD and Blu-ray. It marks the franchise's first new chapter since 2019's Toy Story 4, and its first with Jessie squarely at the emotional center since Toy Story 2 more than two decades ago.

Jessie’s plans to help Bonnie make friends are upended when Bonnie gets a Lily Pad, a high-tech, kid-friendly tablet device that fosters virtual social connections. While trying to help Bonnie make friends in spite of Lily Pad, Jessie and Bullseye end up being returned to the address listed on her chaps, that of her oldest owner, Emily, forcing Jessie to reconcile the abandonment of her original owner as her current one seems to outgrow her.

Heartfelt and poignant, Toy Story 5 is the Jessie-centric follow-up to Toy Story 2 that fans have been waiting 25 years for. The film comes home with Pixar’s commitment to home video excellence, delivering the best possible picture and audio quality, alongside an assortment of fun bonus features. If you’ve been collecting Toy Story films since 1995, you need this in your collection.

Bonus Features

4K & Blu-Ray Disc

Feature Commentary (1:41:52) – Watch the film with audio commentary by co-director Kenna Harris, production designer Bob Pauley, and VFX supervisor Thomas Jordan.

Blu-Ray Disc

The Toys Are Back in Town (17:32) – Saddle up with filmmakers, cast and crew for the new Toy Story adventure, reuniting beloved characters and introducing new toys.

Casting Playtime (5:58) – Hear about the fun of recording with the new cast – including Conan O'Brien and Greta Lee – and why they were perfect for their roles.

50 Buzzes and The Great Escape (6:49) – Lift off into this in-depth breakdown of one of the movie's most pivotal moments. Filmmakers and animators explore the scene's production essentials.

The Lost Toys (4:57) – Take a peek inside the toy box with filmmakers and crew as they share favorite characters cut from the film, along with early designs and ideas.

Gag Reel (3:03) – Hang out in the recording booth with the gang from Toy Story 5 for some playful fun as they bring their characters to life.

Deleted Scenes (22:01) – Check out the scenes that didn’t make the final cut, with an overall introduction by director Andrew Stanton and co-director Kenna Harris. Introduction (0:21) First Meet (2:57) Failed Rescue (2:20) Playtime (6:11) Goodbye Charlie (5:13) Reunion (5:00)



Digital Only

“I Knew It, I Knew You” Music Video (3:05) – The official music video for Taylor Swift’s original song, “I Knew It, I Knew You” from Toy Story 5.

“I Knew It, I Knew You” Lyric Video (3:00) – The lyric video for Taylor Swift’s original song, “I Knew It, I Knew You” from Toy Story 5.

Video

Pixar's latest looks genuinely dazzling on 4K, and it's the Dolby Vision and HDR10 grading that make the biggest difference in how the disc feels to watch. Colors carry real punch (Jessie's hat and hair, Lilypad's green shell, the galloping toy horses in the finale) and the added contrast gives everything a richer, more three-dimensional quality than you'd expect from an animated film. Bonnie's bedroom has a genuine sense of depth, with toys and furniture settling into distinct layers rather than flattening out, and that same layered quality carries through the stranded-on-the-island opening and Jessie's warmer, nostalgic memory sequences.

Drop down to the included Blu-ray and the picture is still excellent. This is the same immaculate character work and texture detail, just without the extra jolt that HDR brings. Colors are bright and pleasing rather than electric, and highlights don't have quite the same pop during the island wreckage or the tire-swing memories. If a full home theater setup isn't in the picture, this disc still looks terrific on its own; but anyone weighing the two formats side by side will notice the 4K disc simply feels more alive.

Audio

Pixar has put together a genuinely immersive Dolby Atomos mix, which announces itself early; the overhead channels kick in during the opening island sequence and really come alive once the skies fill with flying Buzz Lightyears toward the climax. Randy Newman's score has room to breathe, spreading warmly around the listening space, and the busier action scenes do a nice job of pulling ambient sound around the whole room instead of just the sides. Dialogue stays anchored up front and comes through clean and full no matter how chaotic things get elsewhere in the mix. Additional audio options on the 4K disc include Dolby Digital 7.1, 5.1, and 2.0, a descriptive audio mix, plus French and Spanish 7.1.

The Blu-ray's 7.1 surround track doesn't reach up into the ceiling the way the Atmos mix does, but it still fills the room convincingly. The score opens up nicely into the side and rear channels, and the film's more playful sound effects get plenty of space to roam during the busier scenes. Dialogue comes through just as cleanly as on the 4K disc; the difference here is really about that extra sense of height, not clarity or presence. Additional audio options on the Blu-Ray disc include English 5.1 and 2.0, a descriptive audio track, and Spanish 5.1.

Packaging & Design

Toy Story 5 comes to 4K Ultra-HD exclusively in SteelBook packaging, with overlapping disc holders on the right side of the interior. Both discs have slightly different artwork, with various toys trying to keep the film’s new characters from entering the playroom. The discs also share the same main menu, a distant view of Blaze’s farm with Daffodil circling her pen. There aren’t any previews on either disc. The only insert is a digital copy code, redeemable through Movies Anywhere.



Final Thoughts

Toy Story 5 closes out Jessie's arc with the same care Pixar brought to Woody's in Toy Story 4, and that emotional throughline is what makes this release worth revisiting even after a trip to theaters. The 4K disc is the clear way to experience it, with a transfer and Atmos mix that do justice to the film's biggest set pieces, while the bonus features offer a genuine look into how the film came together. For anyone who has followed these toys since 1995, this is an easy addition to the shelf.

Purchase Options

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