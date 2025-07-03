Tokyo SkyTree Celebrates 30 Years of "Toy Story" with Limited-Time Experience Later This Month

But.... according to Toy Story 2, I thought the toys didn't end up in Japan?

As part of the ongoing festivities surrounding the 30th anniversary of Toy Story, the Tokyo SkyTree in Tokyo, Japan is getting in on the fun with a limited experience starting later this month.

What’s Happening:

As part of the fun of the 30th anniversary of Toy Story, the landmark film from Pixar Animation Studios, a new experience is coming to the Tokyo SkyTree in Tokyo, Japan.

the landmark film from Pixar Animation Studios, a new experience is coming to the Tokyo SkyTree in Tokyo, Japan. Toy Story Sky in Tokyo SkyTree will be available only for a limited time - starting July 17th through October 31st - at the Tokyo SkyTree Tembo Deck and Tembo Galleria.

Admission is required for the event, and you can find out more about the tickets for the experience, at the official site here.

Though the event starts in just a few weeks, details are still scarce regarding what can be seen at the experience, but Toy Story elements at the Tembo Galleria, the SkyTree Round Theater, Special Lighting, and a special cafe menu and merchandise has been promised based on the official site.

30 Years Later:

With the milestone anniversary of the landmark film, the first full-length animated CG feature not just from Pixar Animation Studios, but ever, Disney is going all out in terms of celebration.

Tokyo SkyTree is just one of many collaborations that have been or will take place as the year continues, and they range from merchandise opportunities and retrospective videos to limited-time experiences and special events.

As an example, our friends at RSVLTS have debuted several different Toy Story lines as part of the celebration, and elsewhere D23 Members have been invited to special anniversary screenings

lines as part of the celebration, and elsewhere D23 Members have been invited to All of this to celebrate the classic story where we got the answer to what toys do when people aren't around as two rival toys – Woody, the lanky, likable cowboy, and Buzz Lightyear, the fearless space ranger, get separated from their owner. The comically-mismatched duo eventually learn to put aside their differences, and they find themselves on a hilarious adventure-filled mission where the only way they can survive is to form an uneasy alliance.

The story obviously hit with audiences, spawning numerous sequels, animated shorts, TV specials, theme park attractions, and more. Enough to have us talking about it 30 years later.