Pixar Artists Showcases Arrival of "Toy Story" Statues at Studio Campus for "Toy Story 5"
Sorry, you (most likely) won't be able to get pictures with them yourself.
The Pixar Animation Studios is always a bustling place, but one staffer has shown how a central courtyard has become a bit more crowded.
What's Happening:
- Thanks to a longtime staffer, we're getting a look at some changes made on the studio campus at Pixar as they gear up for the release of Toy Story 5.
- Pixar Animation Studios is not a public facility, so getting a peek at the fun that happens inside is always a treat - if not a tease in the minds of some.
- As supervising animator Bobby Podesta shares, character statues have populated a central courtyard at the studio, home to the landmark Pixar Ball and Lamp that welcome staffers and the rare invited guests.
- Podesta joined the iconic animation studio (at a previous campus) back in 1997 during production of A Bug's Life, and has worked on many of the studio's landmark films, like Toy Story 2, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, and Cars. He was supervising animator on Toy Story 3, and an animation supervisor on Soul before directing episodes of Cars on the Road.
- Toy Story 5 is due out in a few weeks, and the hype is building.
- It's Toys vs. Tech when our favorite Toy Story friends unite against the villainous intentions of Lilypad in Toy Story 5, who plans to make the jobs of Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang exponentially harder when she arrives.
- Joan Cusack will be returning as Jessie, Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, all alongside Tony Hale who returns as Forky. Additionally, Conan O'Brien will be voicing another new character, Smarty Pants, a toy that helps with potty training.
- Andrew Stanton, director of the Academy Award-winning films Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is writing and directing the new movie, adding to his repertoire having contributed on every single Toy Story film prior. Kenna Harris is co-directing, with Jess Choy producing.
- As part of the build up to the new movie, we have seen plenty of merchandise collaborations being revealed, new previews, new clips, and more - all of which can be found at our Toy Story 5 landing.
- While you may not be able to get onto the Pixar campus and check out the statues, you can find out a few things we know about the upcoming new movie now.
- Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters everywhere on June 19th, 2026.