Once Upon A Number Three: 100th Anniversary Short Director Trent Correy Reportedly Co-Helming Third "Frozen" Movie
Correy has had a hand in the other Frozen films before setting off to celebrate 100 years of the Walt Disney Studio with his acclaimed short.
No stranger to Disney Animation or the Frozen franchise, co-director of the acclaimed short Once Upon A Studio Trent Correy is reportedly co-directing the third installment of Frozen alongside Jennifer Lee.
What’s Happening:
- A new report from The Wrap sharing the salaries of the returning cast for the upcoming Frozen 3 and Frozen 4 from Walt Disney Animation Studios also contained a bit more information about the new films.
- Not only did it confirm that Jennifer Lee would be returning to direct the new titles - something she mentioned as a reason she was stepping down from her Chief Creative Officer (CCO) role at the studio - but also that Trent Correy would be co-directing Frozen 3.
- Correy is no stranger at the studio, having recently helmed and co-writing the acclaimed short, Once Upon A Studio alongside Dan Abraham.
- Prior to this he worked on the first Frozen, as well as Big Hero 6, Zootopia, Moana, Wreck-It Ralph: Ralph Breaks the Internet, and Frozen 2.
- He was also one of the first directors selected for the experimental Short Circuit program, helming his own short, Drop, which can be found on Disney+.
- Along with his work on the first Frozen films, Correy worked with Abraham in 2019 for the Olaf short, Once Upon A Snowman, with Correy previously sharing that he wanted to work with Abraham again, eventually pitching Once Upon A Studio to Jennifer Lee when she was CCO of the studio.
- Now, it seems that Correy will be working hand-in-hand with Lee once again on another Frozen adventure, this time the highly anticipated Frozen 3.
- The new three-quel is set for release over Thanksgiving 2027, with stars Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, and Josh Gad slated to return. Also returning - the songwriting duo of Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.
