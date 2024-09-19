Jennifer Lee Steps Down as Walt Disney Animation Studios CCO, Jared Bush Named as Successor

A shakeup at Walt Disney Animation Studios is underway as a new Chief Creative Officer has been named.

What’s Happening:

Today, Jennifer Lee announced that she was stepping down as Walt Disney Animation Studios’ CCO in order to return to filmmaking full time.

This includes directing Frozen 3 and writing Frozen 4 alongside Marc Smith.

With Lee's departure, Jared Bush will step into the role.

Bush will report to Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman.

Meanwhile, Clark Spencer remains President of Walt Disney Animation Studios.

About Jared Bush:

Bush has been with Walt Disney Animation Studios for more than a decade, working on several of the studio’s projects during that time.

This includes co-directing and co-writing Zootopia , writing Moana , and writing/directing Encanto — with his work on the lattermost film earning him an Academy Award.

He is currently directing Zootopia 2 (which will be released on November 26th, 2025), served as a co-writer on Moana 2 (arriving this November), and is also a writer of the live action version of Moana.

