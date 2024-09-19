Jennifer Lee Steps Down as Walt Disney Animation Studios CCO, Jared Bush Named as Successor

A shakeup at Walt Disney Animation Studios is underway as a new Chief Creative Officer has been named.
What’s Happening:
- Today, Jennifer Lee announced that she was stepping down as Walt Disney Animation Studios’ CCO in order to return to filmmaking full time.
- This includes directing Frozen 3 and writing Frozen 4 alongside Marc Smith.
- With Lee’s departure, Jared Bush will step into the role.
- Bush will report to Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman.
- Meanwhile, Clark Spencer remains President of Walt Disney Animation Studios.
About Jared Bush:
- Bush has been with Walt Disney Animation Studios for more than a decade, working on several of the studio’s projects during that time.
- This includes co-directing and co-writing Zootopia, writing Moana, and writing/directing Encanto — with his work on the lattermost film earning him an Academy Award.
- He is currently directing Zootopia 2 (which will be released on November 26th, 2025), served as a co-writer on Moana 2 (arriving this November), and is also a writer of the live action version of Moana.
What They’re Saying:
- Alan Bergman: “Jared Bush is an incredible filmmaker and a talented executive who’s been a prominent creative force at Disney Animation for the past decade, and I am thrilled that he’ll be taking the reins of this storied studio. I also want to thank Jennifer Lee for her passionate leadership of the studio over the past several years — she’s made an indelible mark on both Disney Animation and the industry. I know she has so many more stories to tell, and there is truly no one better suited to oversee the continuation of the beloved story of Frozen.”
- Jared Bush: “I am so deeply grateful to Bob Iger and Alan Bergman for their faith in me, and thankful to Jennifer for her leadership and for her generous support as she embarks on the next chapters of Frozen. Disney Animation is home to some of the greatest stories and characters of the past century, and I’m so excited to work with all of our filmmakers, artists, and Disney Animation team members as we shape the future of this legendary studio together.”
- Jennifer Lee: “I am so grateful to Bob and Alan for supporting my decision to return to filmmaking full time. Every day working with them is a master class in creativity, business, community, and integrity. I’ve always believed in Jared’s incredible talent and can’t wait to see, with his passion and dedication to animation, what he brings to the CCO role. For me, getting to collaborate with this studio of artists, animators, and storytellers is such a privilege, and I look forward to all we will create together.”