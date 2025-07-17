Newly Released “TRON: Ares” Trailer Unleashes The Grid into Our World
Plus, the first song written by Nine Inch Nails for the film has also debuted.
The newly released trailer for TRON: Ares brings the digital realm of TRON into the real world.
What’s Happening:
- A visually impressive new trailer for the highly-anticipated third TRON film has been released, transporting rectifiers and other iconic elements from the game-grid of TRON into the real world.
- Evan Peters’ character introduces us to one of the soldiers that has arrived from the Grid, the titular Ares, as played by Jared Leto.
- We also get a new look at a returning Jeff Bridges, who reprises his role as Kevin Flynn from the previous two films.
- The trailer also introduces the new song "As Alive As You Need Me To Be" by Nine Inch Nails, who are providing the score for the film.
- The soundtrack album’s first single marks the first official music from Nine Inch Nails in five years. The full album will be released on September 19th.
- You can listen to "As Alive As You Need Me To Be" on all your favorite streaming platforms, or view the visualizer below.
- A new poster for the film, which proudly touts it being filmed for IMAX, has also been released.
More on TRON: Ares
- TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.
- The feature film is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson and Jeff Bridges.
- TRON: Ares digitizes into theaters on October 10th, 2025.
- But before that, the stars and filmmakers will be heading to Hall H of San Diego Comic-Con to share a preview of the film next Friday.