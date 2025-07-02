Rediscover “TRON” in Dolby Vision with a Special Screening at the Academy Museum

This special screening takes place on July 3rd at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Fans of the original TRON who just happen to be in the Los Angeles area tomorrow will want to make note of this special screening of the 1982 classic.

What’s Happening:

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles will be hosting a special screening of the original TRON from 1982 in stunning Dolby Vision.

While not a huge hit when it first premiered, the story of a computer programmer who gets transported into a video game quickly became a cult favorite, celebrated for its sequences in vibrant, electric colors, achieved using backlit animation and matte techniques.

This screening is taking place at the Academy Museum partly due to its presence in the museum’s Color in Motion and Cyberpunk exhibitions – which are on view through July 13th, 2025 and April 12th, 2026, respectively.

The film will be accompanied by a talk from Kevin Schaeffer, the director of Restoration & Library Management at The Walt Disney Company.

TRON will be screened at the Academy Museum in the David Geffen Theater on Thursday, July 3rd at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are now available

Later this year, the story of TRON will continue with the release of TRON: Ares on October 10th, 2025.

Coming to the Academy Museum in 2026:

In 2026, the Academy Museum will be honoring three very different, but equally beloved facets of cinema.

Studio Ghibli's PONYO will celebrate Japanese animation studio Studio Ghibli, and the many elements of the traditional hand-drawn animation processes used throughout the film Ponyo.

Marilyn Monroe: Hollywood Icon will offer a new look at the legendary actress, with hundreds of original objects, many of which will be on display for the first time.

Hidden Worlds: The Films of LAIKA explores the groundbreaking work of LAIKA, the award-winning studio known for its wildly creative, enduring, and innovative films including Missing Link, Kubo and the Two Strings, The Boxtrolls, ParaNorman and Coraline.

Find out more about all three of the new exhibits here