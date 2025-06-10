The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Reveals 2026 Line-Up of New Exhibitions
The new exhibits will focus on Studio Ghibli, Marilyn Monroe and LAIKA.
The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles has revealed its line-up of exhibitions set to open in 2026.
What’s Happening:
- The largest museum in the world dedicated to global cinema, the Academy Museum is located inside the historic Saban Building in Los Angeles.
- In 2026, the museum will be honoring three very different, but equally beloved facets of cinema.
- Studio Ghibli’s PONYO will celebrate Japanese animation studio Studio Ghibli, and the many elements of the traditional hand-drawn animation processes used throughout the film Ponyo.
- The exhibit will feature an interactive animation table for visitors to create their own animated sequences, along with an immersive play environment for younger guests.
- Studio Ghibli has donated over 100 materials to the Academy Collection, some of which will be displayed in North America for the very first time.
- Studio Ghibli’s PONYO runs from February 14th, 2026–January 10th, 2027.
- Marilyn Monroe: Hollywood Icon will offer a new look at the legendary actress, with hundreds of original objects, many of which will be on display for the first time.
- The exhibition also features an extensive display of Monroe’s screen-worn costumes, ranging from a dress featured in Love Happy to items from her final and unfinished film, Something’s Got to Give. Major highlights include two costumes by Orry-Kelly from Some Like it Hot, as well as the rarely exhibited famous pink dress by William Travilla from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.
- Marilyn Monroe: Hollywood Icon runs from May 31st, 2026–February 28th, 2027.
- Hidden Worlds: The Films of LAIKA explores the groundbreaking work of LAIKA, the award-winning studio known for its wildly creative, enduring, and innovative films including Missing Link, Kubo and the Two Strings, The Boxtrolls, ParaNorman and Coraline.
- The exhibition immerses visitors in LAIKA's creative process through behind-the-scenes photography, video clips, and artwork from the films.
- Hidden Worlds: The Films of LAIKA runs from December 13th, 2026–September 9th, 2027.
Did You Know?
- Disney used to serve as the international distributor for Studio Ghibli’s films, beginning in 1996 with Princess Mononoke through The Secret World of Arrietty in 2012.
- Disney gave a number of the films limited theatrical releases in the United States, such as Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle and Ponyo.
- The films also received dubs with English casts, sometimes utilizing well-known celebrities to help bolster the film’s U.S. appeal.
- While GKIDS has since taken over international distribution rights for Studios Ghibli’s films, the company still occasionally collaborates with Disney – most notably with Lucasfilm for the animated short, Zen - Grogu and Dust Bunnies.