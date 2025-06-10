The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Reveals 2026 Line-Up of New Exhibitions

The new exhibits will focus on Studio Ghibli, Marilyn Monroe and LAIKA.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles has revealed its line-up of exhibitions set to open in 2026.

The largest museum in the world dedicated to global cinema, the Academy Museum is located inside the historic Saban Building in Los Angeles.

In 2026, the museum will be honoring three very different, but equally beloved facets of cinema.

Studio Ghibli’s PONYO will celebrate Japanese animation studio Studio Ghibli, and the many elements of the traditional hand-drawn animation processes used throughout the film Ponyo .

The exhibit will feature an interactive animation table for visitors to create their own animated sequences, along with an immersive play environment for younger guests.

Studio Ghibli has donated over 100 materials to the Academy Collection, some of which will be displayed in North America for the very first time.

Studio Ghibli’s PONYO runs from February 14th, 2026–January 10th, 2027.

Marilyn Monroe: Hollywood Icon will offer a new look at the legendary actress, with hundreds of original objects, many of which will be on display for the first time.

The exhibition also features an extensive display of Monroe's screen-worn costumes, ranging from a dress featured in Love Happy to items from her final and unfinished film, Something's Got to Give. Major highlights include two costumes by Orry-Kelly from Some Like it Hot, as well as the rarely exhibited famous pink dress by William Travilla from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

Marilyn Monroe: Hollywood Icon runs from May 31st, 2026–February 28th, 2027.

Hidden Worlds: The Films of LAIKA explores the groundbreaking work of LAIKA, the award-winning studio known for its wildly creative, enduring, and innovative films including Missing Link , Kubo and the Two Strings , The Boxtrolls , ParaNorman and Coraline .

The exhibition immerses visitors in LAIKA's creative process through behind-the-scenes photography, video clips, and artwork from the films.

Hidden Worlds: The Films of LAIKA runs from December 13th, 2026–September 9th, 2027.

