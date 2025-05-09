Photos/Video: Unboxing All 4 D23 2025 Gold Member Gift Options

Which option is right for you? We'll help you decide.

As a D23 Charter Member, it’s been interesting to see how the Gold Member gifts have evolved over the fan club’s 15 years. There’ve been some hits and misses, but I appreciate that in 2025, they’re giving subscribers options. The standard Gold Membership allows fans to pick from one of four exclusive gifts ($99.99 per year) that accompany their Membership Kit. Those who want all of them can also get the Gold Complete Plan, which includes one of each item ($299.99 per year), which is what I did. My 2025 membership kit just came, so here’s what D23 Members can expect when their membership is up for renewal (for a video, scroll to the bottom of this post).

D23 2025 Gold Membership Kit

A portfolio houses the items every D23 Gold Member receives, including a welcome letter and membership certificate. Stitch adorns the 2025 D23 Gold Membership card, which has shiny golden accents.

Stitch also adorns this year’s exclusive membership pin. A fun detail is the back of the card, which features the first Earthling Experiment 626 encountered, a frog.

Disney Lorcana collectors will be excited by an exclusive D23 foil variant of one of the cards from the upcoming Reign of Jafar series, Iago - Out of Reach. A non-foil version of this card is available through Reign of Jafar packs, but this impressive foil version can’t be found anywhere else.

Goofy and Max from A Goofy Movie are featured on this year’s D23 Gold Member car magnet, waving at everyone else “On the Open Road."

And there’s a Savings Passport this year, coupon book that reminds Gold Members about the great discounts they can access through D23. These include savings on D23 events, and even other subscriptions through the Walt Disney Company, including Marvel Unlimited and National Geographic magazine.

D23 2025 Gold Member Spirit Jersey

Spirit Jersey fans can show off their D23 Gold Member status in style. The logo on both the front and back look metallic, reflecting light and creating an eye-catching moment. A trend you’ll find throughout most of the 2025 membership options is Sorcerer Mickey decked all in red, which graces the back of this print. With the rest of the shirt in a steely blue hue, this will come in handy on less hot days at a Disney Park, or in a cold ballroom during a D23 event, like the upcoming Destination D23 at the Walt Disney World Resort.

D23 2025 Gold Member Fan Bundle

I’ll admit that this was the gift I was least interested in, but seeing it in person, I’m sold on the quality of each item. This bundle includes a crossbody bag, water bottle, and chino cap. Everything comes nestled inside the bag, and the metal water bottle is further protected by a box and bubble wrap. What most impressed me about the bag is its versatility.

With just one shoulder strap, this crossbody bag is slim and sleek, an ideal bag for packing theme park essentials. It has two main compartments, the larger of which is the right size for an iPad and a few items of comparable size.

The smaller compartment has enough organizing areas to feel like a wallet. There’s even a strap that can be attached to a keychain. There are also two smaller pouches for flat items, one in the front and another on the side.

The other side has a mesh bag with an elastic opening that can pop out, perfect for storing your water bottle without sacrificing space inside the bag. I thought that was a nice touch.

As for the hat, I was impressed by the quality of the material. And since all three items feature that red Sorcerer Mickey, they also feel quite fashionable for a day at the parks or a weekend at D23: The Ultimate Fan Event.

D23 2025 Gold Member Pin Set

In 2019, D23’s 10th anniversary Gold Member gift was a tin pin set, featuring 10 designs that honored other milestone anniversaries that year. This set, made for the fan club’s 15th anniversary, focuses on fan-favorite characters and leans into the stylistic aesthetic of the membership this year.

The pin set comes well protected, with a cardboard cushion, bubble wrap, and a slipcover to keep the tin pristine when you receive it.

Inside are 10 pins, 9 depicting characters and a large D23 logo pin. All of the pins have a golden metallic border.

What I love about the character pins is that the artwork has a matte finish, while their background has the typical reflective cloisonné finish. And the style of the pins more or less follow the red Sorcerer Mickey.

Sometimes this is very obvious, as is the case with the Simba pin.

With most of the other characters already limited to no more than 3 colors, it’s a little less on-the-nose for the rest of the pins, which include Minnie Mouse…

… Figment…

… Cheshire Cat…

… Lumiere…

… Mushu…

… Joy…

… an Red Panda Mei.

At the center of it all is a large D23 pin.

D23 2025 Gold Member Book and Plaque

I saved my favorite for last. If I had gone with the standard Gold Member Choice Plan, this is the option I would’ve chosen. And after receiving all of the items, that would still be my choice. You get a D23 exclusive variation of the upcoming Disneyland 70th Anniversary book, The Happiest Place on Earth by Don Hahn and Christopher Merritt. This is an early release for D23 members, with the mass market edition coming on July 15th with a different dust jacket.

Keeping with the Disneyland theme, the book is paired with a replica of the Disneyland Park Entrance plaque, which comes securely housed in a protective cardboard box.

Meant to be hung, the back of the plaque has a hook that can make guests in your home feel like they, too, are entering “the world of yesterday, tomorrow, and fantasy."

Housed inside the book is a paper bonus, a facsimile of the plaque’s draft, with Walt Disney’s annotations. The back of this also explains the historical significance of the plaque, not only to Disneyland, but to all the theme parks Disney has since built in its image, each of which has its own version of this iconic welcome.

Since this isn’t the mass market version of the book, the backside of The Happiest Place on Earth includes Walt Disney’s dedication to Disneyland.

Final Thoughts

I was very excited by the choices for this year’s D23 Gold Membership gift. If I had to choose just one, without question, I’d get the book and plaque bundle. If you’re trying to declutter your home or have no interest in hanging the plaque, I’d recommend the Spirit Jersey. The fan bundle (crossbody bag, water bottle, hat) is ideal for anyone looking for the perfect theme park bag, but if you already have a go-to, I’d skip that option. I’m not a diehard pin collector, and while the pin set is gorgeous, it’s been 5 years since I’ve even looked at my 2019 10th Anniversary gift, and that's likely to be this one’s fate. Outside of aesthetics, there also doesn’t seem to be a rhyme or reason to the chosen characters, making it feel a little too random to be displayed long-term. But whatever you choose, this promises to be another exciting year to be a D23 Gold Member.

Click here for more information about becoming a D23 Gold Member.