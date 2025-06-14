Disney-Designed Army Mascot Comes to Life on 60th Anniversary

Disney has a long history of creating art and mascots for the U.S. Army and Military Divisions.

60 years ago, Disney animators designed a mascot for the U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Division, and on this milestone anniversary - the division has brought the mascot to life!

What’s Happening:

It is the 60th anniversary of Rocky the Bulldog, a mascot of the U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Division, which was designed by one of Walt Disney’s Animators.

The original request came from a letter to Walt Disney Productions 60 years ago from the division’s commanding general, asking if they could create a mascot for his so-called “Dogface Soldiers."

Please note, the image below is not of the original request, but one confirming the use of Disney’s copyrighted images by the Division that dates back to the 80s.

Brigadier General Stephen Capehart, deputy commanding general of support, says that "The idea came for a bulldog mascot from World War II. Two soldiers talking about what is probably the best animal to represent the 3rd Infantry Division. And Rocky became our mascot."

Retired Navy Captain Cappy Surette, who now works for Disney, further explained that “Walt had one of his animators [Hal King] who worked for Disney Legend Bob Moore, create Rocky the Bulldog."

Since his development, Rocky has remained the division’s symbol of strength, toughness, and pride.

As part of the anniversary celebration, the Division has welcomed a real version of Rocky to Fort Stewart in Georgia.

Rocky is a two year old rescue bulldog that was quite literally born on the Fourth of July.

Later this week, the 3rd Infantry Division will be at Walt Disney World Flag Retreat Magic Kingdom

For more footage of Rocky the (real) bulldog, be sure to check out the original report from ABC 7 Chicago

What They’re Saying:

Brigadier General Stephen Capehart, Deputy Commanding General of Support: “ When Rocky shows up to a formation, you automatically see the smiles. You already feel this connection with the history of our division."

Sgt. Anthony Herrera: "It doesn't matter how good you are or how well you're doing at your job, once Rocky shows up all eyes go to him, and he's the center of attention. And he's what everybody's there for."

Army Animated:

While Rocky the Bulldog is the most prominent Disney-created character for the US Army, Disney also designed numerous other logos and insignias for various military units, particularly during World War II.

As Rocky goes back to 1965, with WWII ending 20 years prior, there is already an established history of involvement with the military, where Disney Studios designed over 1,200 logos and insignias for different military units.

Likely because of his temperament, Donald Duck was the most popular during the War, being used in approximately 216 different logos.

The studio’s contributions to the war effort didn’t stop at logos and insignia, as they also produced films to boost morale, educate, and promote patriotism with the general public ( Der Fuehrer's Face, Victory Through Air Power, Private Pluto) , as well as instructional films for military personnel, sometimes featuring animated characters to make the information more digestible and entertaining for soldiers ( The New Spirit, How to Train Your Dog, The Wise Little Hen).

, as well as instructional films for military personnel, sometimes featuring animated characters to make the information more digestible and entertaining for soldiers ( Hal King, who designed Rocky the Bulldog, contributed his skills to a number of these films, including Donald Gets Drafted and Out of the Frying Pan Into the Firing Line , and The Vanishing Private, among others.

and , and among others. While I can’t fathom them doing this again (though they should), Disney once released a large number of these films with the help of Film Critic and Historian Leonard Maltin through the Walt Disney Treasures DVD series, with the two disc archive On The Front Lines, which you can still find at places like eBay.