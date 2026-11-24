Holidays at Universal have taken over Universal Studios Hollywood once again as the park gets their halls (and paths, and streets) decked out for the season. Now through January 3, 2027, guests visiting the Los Angeles landmark can experience the fun of the holiday season with favorites like Grinchmas and Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, as well as the all-new Merry Minions.

Take a look at how the park has been transformed for the season through all of our photos below!

Illumination's Minions Land

This favorite corner of the Upper Lot takes on a special holiday theme as the buildings, houses, and even the Minions themselves get in on the holiday fun. Garland stretches across attraction entrances and facades, and Christmas lights pepper the space.

Super Silly Fun Land has become Very Merry Minion Land for the occasion, and Silly Swirly takes on a new identity as Silly Sleigh Bell Swirly.

Grinchmas

Grinchmas once again takes over Universal Plaza in the Upper Lot, complete with special snack goodies and the opportunity to meet Max from Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas!

Anchoring the entire area is the Grinchmas tree, a special Seussian wonky tree that also serves as a stage for nightly festivities.

Nearby guests also have the chance to make their own ornament.

The big draw is also the chance to meet the mean green one himself, The-the-the- THE GRINCH!

A quartet of Who singers is also featured caroling throughout the area.

At night, the tree is lit in a wonderful ceremony which you can see below.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter takes on an understated elegance with its Christmas decor - especially when compared to the other areas of the park. The popular evening show, The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle, returns once again.

You can check out the full show at Hogwarts Castle below.

To plan your visit to Universal Studios Hollywood for the holidays or any other time of year, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!