TV Recap: Elijah’s Sister Puts Vee and Sophie to the Test on "Vampirina: Teenage Vampire"

Family tensions and vampire secrets collide in a Vampirina: Teenage Vampire episode that introduces Elijah’s no-nonsense sister, Moriah, into the halls of the music academy. Her arrival instantly shifts the balance between Sophie, Vee, and Elijah, testing friendships and raising suspicions about who can be trusted. With garlic, silver, and martial arts all in play, the episode weaves comedy, danger, and sibling rivalry into a story that puts everyone’s loyalties to the test.

Episode 5: “First Enemy" Written by Meg DeLoatch

In the cafeteria, Sophie (Jiwon Lee) is surprised that Vee (Kenzi Richardson) wants some of her garlic roll, learning that she can handle a little bit of garlic, it just makes her loopy. Since Elijah (Shaun Dixon) is the only Van Helsing around, and he’s not a threat, she’s okay letting her guard down. Speaking of Elijah, when a DJ drops a beat, he gets up and improvises a song and dance called “Chef’s Kiss" that gets the whole cafeteria bopping along. The impromptu party stops when a familiar face enters the room - Moriah (Hannah Whitley), Elijah’s older sister! A Van Helsing!

Sophie gets protective of Vee as Moriah shows off her impressive combat moves, but Vee thinks she’s overreacting since she’s doing such a good job blending in. Moriah is there as a substitute teacher, but Elijah accuses her of being there solely to spy on him for their mom. All of the students idolize Moriah, including Sophie, who compliments her bracelet, only to have Elijah’s sister give it to her. Vee wants to borrow it until she hears that it’s made of pure silver. Britney (Faith Hedley), who knows Elijah’s family, takes Moriah to meet the cool students.

The next morning, Vee finds Sophie stressing about what to wear to impress Moriah, who is teaching their movement class that day. Vee loans her bestie her leather jacket, offering it as a gift if Sophie will keep the presence of another Van Helsing a secret from Demi. On cue, her ghost friend (Milo Maharlika) appears to escort them to class. It seems like Demi wanted to go, but since he’s not enrolled, he can’t join.

Demi goes to the attic music room, playing Mozart on a piano, whom he knew in his lifetime. Britney enters, claiming that even though she didn’t sign up to use the room, it’s hers. Demi doesn’t budge, and they begin practicing their scales together, realizing their voices harmonize well.

As the students file into movement class, Moriah compliments Sophie’s leather jacket, paying close attention to the stitching. In her lecture, she mentions that the world perceives theater kids as weak and defenseless. She’s specialized in the Afro-Brazilian martial art of Capoeira, a skill her family has practiced for hundreds of years. She recruits Elijah to give the class a demonstration, impressed to see her little brother’s reflexes are advanced now that he has come into his powers. Vee volunteers to go next, promising Sophie she won’t use her powers. As a result, she accidentally falls and breaks Moriah’s drum.

After school, Elijah visits Moriah in her apartment to help her get settled. She tosses her dagger at him to test his reflexes, mentioning their mom and how he needs to be in training. He realizes she lied; she is there to spy on him for their mom. She warns him that a vampire could be at his school. He jokes that the premise of a vampire attending a music academy to become a pop star sounds more like a TV show than real life.

Vee and Sophie bring a bouquet to Moriah’s door to apologize for breaking the drum. Moriah opens the door and seems suspicious of the way the girls stand back from the door frame when she asks if they’d like to join her and Elijah for dinner. "What are you waiting for, a formal invitation?" she asks with suspicion. The truth is, as a vampire, Vee can’t enter without one. Thankfully, Elijah heard his friends outside and jumped in, extending their invitation for Vee to enter.

When Moriah goes to the kitchen to prepare, Sophie promises to help with any vampire stuff that comes up. Moriah returns with cups of boba tea. Vee picks up one of the metal cups, trying to hide the fact that it burns - it’s pure silver! Elijah distracts his sister while Vee puts the cup down and heals her fingers.

Moriah’s next dish is ramen, which she brings out in a big bowl to serve. Elijah smells garlic in it, and Sophie knocks the soup on herself, making it look like an accident. Moriah tells Sophie that she can go to her room to clean up and change. She asks Elijah for help in the kitchen.

"There’s a vampire in my apartment right now," Moriah warns her brother, pulling out a dusty book about vampires. She thinks it’s Sophie, whose leather jacket contains stitching unique to Transylvania, who avoided touching the silver cups and spilled the garlic ramen so she wouldn’t have to eat any. Vee listens at the door as she hears Moriah confess to sneaking garlic in the boba tea when she became suspicious. “Your vampire friend is about to turn to dust."

Elijah returns to the living room to warn Vee, who has heard everything. She’s worried about protecting Sophie. Elijah is concerned because Vee drank some of the boba tea. She tells him a little garlic just makes her loopy, and she didn’t drink much.

Meanwhile, Britney and Demi continue their musical battle. Elijah accidentally pocket dialed Britney, and she heard him having boba with Vee and Sophie, feeling left out. Demi shares her feelings as they duet on a song called “Diva Blues." Britney invites Demi to join her a cappella group since their voices are friends, even if they’re not yet.

The garlic has made Vee loopy, who giggles over having two pointer fingers. Moriah returns to the living room just as Sophie emerges from her bedroom, wearing one of her leather jackets and carrying a prop spear. “Whose the weird theater kid now?" she jokes, but Moriah takes defense and almost attacks her. Elijah gets in the way, and she warns him that this is precisely why their mom is worried about him wasting time at music school. Vee comes to his rescue, hyping up Elijah’s talents and saying his family needs to help him preserve his happiness. Sophie starts to cough, and Moriah is surprised to see her pick up a silver boba tea cup and drink from it without issue.

After Vee and Sophie leave, Moriah apologizes to Elijah for being wrong about Sophie being a vampire. She shares that she wanted to attend art school when she was his age, but their mom made her go to Slayer training instead. She promises to try to convince their mom to let him stay there, under one condition: he must let her train him. They begin their first session then and there.

