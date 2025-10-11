TV Recap: Demi in Danger as Moriah Targets Him in Vampirina: Teenage Vampire “First Final”

For Vampirina: Teenage Vampire Episode 9, “First Final," school stress takes a supernatural turn. As Open Mic Night fills Wilson Hall with music, Vee juggles clubs, performances, and a looming history exam she’s nowhere near ready for. When she convinces Demi to “help" by possessing her for a class presentation, the plan quickly spirals out of control — especially once their Van Helsing substitute teacher realizes a ghost is hiding inside her student. Meanwhile, Elijah faces stage fright at a secret rap cipher, and Vee learns the hard way that shortcuts in both school and sorcery can come with dangerous consequences.

Episode 9: “First Final" – Written by Cat Davis

Open Mic Night is in full swing at Wilson Hall, with Elijah (Shaun Dixon) performing and Sophie (Jiwon Lee) on DJ duty. Vee (Kenzi Richardson) arrives late, juggling ping-pong team, gardening club, and a stack of activities that leave her no time to study for the upcoming History final. Demi (Milo Maharlika) is unimpressed, reminding her that even vampires need discipline. When Elijah invites Vee out for pizza, she cheerfully agrees — promising she’ll study after. “Besides," she grins, “I can stay up all night." Cut to Vee fast asleep at her desk.

The next morning, Sophie heads to class as Vee snores on. Demi wakes her up, scolding her for sleeping through her all-night study plan. Vee, desperate to catch up, proposes an unorthodox solution: Demi can “teach" her by possessing her body and giving the presentation himself. She appeals to his ego, saying he can teach the whole class all he knows about this era he lived through.

At lunch, Sophie spots Jordan (Zion), the best rapper at school, checking out Elijah. She and her friends invite him to their table, praising Elijah for his flow. Jordan invites him to a rap cipher that night, a secret basement event where Sophie’s DJ PJ can also join. Elijah and Sophie are both hyped to attend.

Meanwhile, Vee arrives at class wearing Demi’s hat. When Sophie calls it ugly, Demi — possessing Vee — takes offense and admits who he is. Their bickering draws the attention of the substitute teacher — Elijah’s Van Helsing sister Moriah (Hannah Whitley) — who mistakes their argument for enthusiasm and calls on Vee to present first. Demi rattles off an exhaustive lecture as “Demetrius Montague Philosan," using up the entire class period.

After class, Moriah studies Vee through a pair of enchanted binoculars and spots Demi lurking in her eyes. When Demi jumps out of Vee’s body and flees the room, Vee plays dumb, pretending not to believe in ghosts. Moriah warns her that spirits attach themselves to hosts and never let go — and that tomorrow’s waning crescent moon is the perfect night to banish them for good.

Back in the attic, Vee urges Demi to leave Wilson Hall before Moriah tries to summon him. He boasts that he knows how to dodge summoning spells and refuses to leave.

That evening, Elijah and Sophie head to the underground rap cipher. When the mic circle reaches Elijah, he freezes and drops it, bolting from the room in embarrassment.

Elsewhere, Vee shows up at Moriah’s dorm for the “ritual." A special candle sits in the center — one that ghosts can’t resist. Upstairs, Demi reads a ghost comic as the summoning spell kicks in. The wind howls, pulling him across the room until he’s sucked into Moriah’s apartment and bound by the candle’s light. She interrogates him about possessing Vee, but he refuses to answer. Determined to purify him, Moriah opens a smoky box and traps Demi inside. Vee forces a smile, pretending to be relieved, then bursts into tears the moment she’s alone.

Desperate to save him, Vee turns to Sophie and Elijah for help. Sophie suggests a diversion — Elijah should invite Moriah to the cipher so Vee can sneak in and save Demi. Elijah is hesitant after his earlier meltdown, but he agrees for Demi’s sake. He warns Vee that Moriah’s place is booby-trapped.

At the cipher, Moriah is quickly welcomed by the crowd, even taking the mic herself when Elijah freezes again. Meanwhile, Vee sneaks into Moriah’s empty room, only to trip a trap that fills the space with knock-out gas. Back at the cipher, Sophie persuades the DJ to play one of her tracks. Elijah finds his confidence and jumps in with a new verse, rapping “Shoot for the Stars" to cheers from the crowd — and even Moriah.

Vee awakens as Demi’s voice calls to her from the box. Her powers are still fritzing, but she dodges a maze of laser traps and reaches him. When she lifts the lid, a Vanquinium orb — a rare anti-spirit metal — begins to roll toward them. Demi shouts for her to leave it alone before it destroys them both. They reset the traps to make it look like he was banished. Vee vows never to take shortcuts again — but behind Demi’s back, she quietly pockets the Vanquinium orb.

When Moriah returns to her room, she checks the box — “Goodbye, Demetrius," she smirks — but soon notices the missing Vanquinium and sits back in defeat.

In her dorm, Vee tells Demi that if Vanquinium is so powerful, vampires should have it too. He’s already asleep before he can warn her otherwise. She has two orbs.

