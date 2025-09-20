TV Recap: “First Dance” Brings Romance, Rivalry, and a Big Reveal to "Vampirina: Teenage Vampire"

The halls of Wilson Hall Academy get a little more magical — and a lot more awkward — in the third episode of Vampirina: Teenage Vampire. “First Dance" brings heart-shaped pizza, DJ drama, and a Shakespeare-themed Welcome Dance where Vee hopes to ask Elijah out, only to discover that first crushes can be as tricky as fangs on the fritz.

Episode 3: “First Dance" - Written by Erin Dunlap

Dean Merriweather (Kim Coles) hangs banners at Wilson Hall Academy for the season’s first big event: the Welcome Dance. For Vee (Kenzi Richardson), it’s an exciting milestone — her first human school dance. Sophie (Jiwon Lee) tells her the best part is either hanging with friends or asking someone special, planting the idea that Vee should invite Elijah (Shaun Dixon).

Back in his room, Elijah examines the stake and note his mom sent in a care package. When he tries to tuck them away, he accidentally breaks his drawer, then breaks the doorknob when there’s a knock. Britney (Faith Hedley) barges in, assuming they’re going to the dance together “like always." Elijah gently corrects her, admitting he wants to ask Vee. Britney hides her disappointment but insists they can still hang out there.

In her dorm, Vee debates between two black dresses. Demi (Milo Maharlika) frets about a Van Helsing lurking around campus, while Vee dreams of inviting Elijah the traditional Transylvanian way. At lunch, Dean Merriweather mentions that DJ Mini Monster broke a wrist, offering Sophie the chance to spin tracks instead. Sophie is coaxed to say yes — but she worries she lacks a cool DJ persona.

In the attic rehearsal room, Vee and Elijah both work up the courage to speak. Elijah presents a heart-shaped pizza as his invite, but when Vee fangs out, she spins away and blurts out a hasty “yes." Elijah crushes the pizza pan by mistake, and Vee flees, fangs refusing to retract.

Demi tries to soothe her nerves while helping Sophie rummage for a DJ costume. Sophie proposes staying in, but Vee can’t resist the pull of the dance. When Elijah knocks again, breaking the door knocker, Vee begs Sophie to tell him she’s sick. Elijah apologizes and leaves, but back in his room, more accidental damage convinces him to read his family book. It confirms that wielding a first stake can trigger superhuman strength. Britney arrives and Elijah tells her Vee isn’t going to the dance, so they should go together instead.

Vee wakes the next morning to find her fangs gone and Sophie missing. She heads out and bumps into Britney, revealing that she’s feeling better. Perceiving Vee as competition, Britney convinces Vee that she should dress up like a character from a Shakespeare play since the dance’s theme is “Enchanted by the Bard."

When Vee steps onto the dance floor, she finds all of the students laughing at her dress. Demi, who witnessed the scene from inside a Shakespeare mascot costume, follows Vee into the hallway to console her. She wants Sophie and doesn’t know where she is, so Demi goes off to find her.

Demi discovers Sophie wearing pajamas and sulking in the attic rehearsal room, doubting her DJ potential. He gives her a pep talk, assuring her she doesn’t need gimmicks to be impressive. Energized, Sophie races off in her pajamas.

When the dean’s song choices fail to excite, Sophie bursts in, still in pajamas. Elijah starts chanting “DJ PJ," and the nickname sticks. As Sophie spins tracks, Elijah checks on Vee. She admits she was feeling better — until Britney’s prank crushed her confidence. Demi warns Vee not to push her powers, but Britney ups the stakes by entering the dance battle for the princess title in a sleek tracksuit. Vee joins, delivering bold splits and fearless moves. Ignoring Demi’s advice, she tries a backflip and lands in a snack bowl. The judges crown Elijah and Britney prince and princess, sending Vee running out in tears.

Britney follows, finding Vee crying in the hallway. Britney admits she only acted out because she wanted to attend with a friend. She apologizes sincerely, and Vee’s fangs settle back in. They reconcile, and Britney encourages her to dance with Elijah.

Back inside, the last song begins. Vee apologizes to Elijah for her mixed signals, and he reassures her that he understands. They glide across the floor, testing each other’s strength with a playful dip. As Elijah leans back, Vee spots the engraving on his ring: “VH." Her eyes widen.

“You’re a Van Helsing!" she gasps.

Elijah freezes. “You’re a vampire!"

The story continues in Episode 4, “First Parents Day."

Episodes of Vampirina: Teenage Vampire will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning Wednesday, October 15th.